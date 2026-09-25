Rugby

Kadavu eyes bonus point win at Lawaqa

Nute described Navosa as a tough opponent with a mix of Fijian Drua and Fijian Drua development play­ers.

Friday 25 September 2026 | 12:00

Updated 25 September 2026 | 14:46 FJT

Kadavu senior men's rugby

Kadavu senior men's rugby vice-captain Vaione Tegu (middle) at the Wairiki grounds in Taveuni on September 19, 2026.

Photo: Kadavu Rugby

Kadavu senior men's rugby head coach Salomone Nute says, they must improve their set-piece if they are to secure a win and remain in next year's Skipper Cup competition.

Navosa hosts Kadavu at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka on Saturday.

"It is a grinding task for us to play against Navosa and we want to win this game so we can stay in the top 10," the former Suva prop said.

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"We need a bonus point win, so we've been training hard for a posi­tive result."

Nute described Navosa as a tough opponent with a mix of Fijian Drua and Fijian Drua development play­ers.

We need to play as a unit and strengthen our set-pieces. We hope to play well on Saturday."

Nute urged his players to give their best against Navosa.

"This is a crucial game for us, and they need to ignite their passion for playing for their vanua," he said.

"We have players from the Vanua Championship set-up, and we are trying to blend them with some of the experienced players from other provinces."

It has been a tough season for Ka­davu with only two wins, but Nute remains optimistic about the team's chances in the final three rounds.

''As long as we control our set­piece then we'll win on Saturday. "We have 12 points and we need this bonus point."

Nute is confident in the system he has put in place with his players.

"We ask our supporters to come out in numbers and use their voices to motivate the players," he added.

The match kicks-off at 3pm.

Line-up

Navosa: 1. Emosi Tuqiri, 2. Solo­moni Kaivora, 3. Anasa Masau, 4. Sireli Daivalu, 5. Sikeli Mawalu, 6. Sevuloni Tawake, 7. Aporosa Limaiwale, 8. Semi Kunatani, 9. Semisi Tasere, 10. Mesake Nalase, 11. Mataiasi Cakau, 12. Emosi Qara­saumaki, 13. Semi Nawailiko, 14. Ifereimi Tovilevu, 15. Emori Na­tuna.

Reserves: 16. Nemani Lago, 17. Tevita Sauroutu, 18. Jone Koroidu­adua, 19. Jone Tukuna, 20. Nacan­ielo Liolevu, 21. Aporosa Maya, 22. Saimone Qeleca, 23. Eparama Sau­radu.

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