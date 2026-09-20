Pacific Specialist Healthcare founder and chief executive officer Parvish Kumar has received the distinguished Samoan chiefly title Tagaloafaaofonuu, recognising his contribution to healthcare and the wellbeing of people in Samoa and across the wider Pacific region.

Kumar will now be known as Tagaloafaaofonuu Parvish Kumar — an honour he described as deeply moving and humbling.

In Samoan and Pasifika Polynesian tradition, the name Tagaloa carries profound ancestral and spiritual significance, tracing back to premier lineages and supreme cosmological figures in Samoan and Polynesian history.

Bestowing such a title, especially upon someone outside traditional Samoan genealogical lines, is a deliberate and formal act of state and community gratitude.

“I am deeply honoured to be given this title,” Kumar said.

The chiefly title represents more than personal recognition. It carries cultural responsibilities founded on service, respect for the community and a continuing commitment to the welfare of others.

The title comes as PSH Hospitals continues to strengthen its role as a regional healthcare provider.

Kumar established Pacific Specialist Healthcare in Suva in 2016 after working in academia, particularly in areas connected with pharmacy and medical education.

From humble beginnings, PSH developed into a private specialist healthcare provider supported by specialist doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

Its success in Suva inspired Kumar to establish PSH Hospitals’ flagship 130-bed facility at Legalega, Nadi.

Comprising two adjoining five-storey buildings and situated close to Nadi International Airport, the hospital was officially opened by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on July 4, 2023.

The hospital provides specialist consultations, advanced diagnostics and a growing range of medical and surgical procedures for patients from Fiji and throughout the Pacific.

PSH Hospitals has treated patients from Samoa, Tonga and several other Pacific Island countries, including people who would otherwise have had to travel farther overseas for specialist medical care.

For many Pacific families, having advanced healthcare available in Fiji means patients can receive treatment closer to their homes, cultures and loved ones.

PSH Hospitals has also joined like-minded individuals and stakeholders in Samoa to pursue the development of a modern specialist hospital in Savaiʻi.

The proposed facility is intended to improve access to healthcare for people living on Samoa’s largest island and reduce the need for patients to travel abroad for certain services.

For Kumar, however, the chiefly title is not simply recognition of buildings, medical technology or organisational growth.

It acknowledges the lives touched when seriously ill patients are given renewed hope, when families are spared the distress of travelling great distances and when world-class healthcare is brought closer to Pacific communities.

The honour marks another significant chapter in Kumar’s journey from an academic background to becoming the founder of a healthcare institution whose work is increasingly recognised beyond Fiji’s shores.

It also reflects the growing contribution of Fiji’s medical sector to the wider Pacific, where cooperation, compassion and shared responsibility remain central to improving the lives of island communities.

The name Tagaloafaaofonuu Parvish Kumar will now stand as a symbol of that service — a recognition that carries both great honour and an enduring responsibility to continue serving the people of Samoa, Fiji and the wider Pacific.