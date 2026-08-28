Nasova, Tuitubou extend stay with Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has secured the futures of two exciting young backs, with Joji Nasova and Maika Tuitubou extending their contracts through to the 2028 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The duo stepped up to the competition level in 2026 after taking different pathways into the Drua setup and will continue their development with the Club as preparations build towards the next campaign.

Nasova made an immediate impression in his first season with the Drua after making the transition from international sevens to Super Rugby Pacific.

The powerful Ba flyer made his Drua and Super Rugby Pacific debut against the Hurricanes at Churchill Park in Lautoka in Round 3 of the 2026 season and has made five appearances for the club since.

The powerful outside back also made the step into the Flying Fijians setup before joining the Drua, entering the 2026 season as a capped international with three Tests and four tries to his name.

“Humbled to be given another opportunity to play in Super Rugby and to wear the Drua jersey again. The feeling of playing in front of family and especially in my own hometown of Ba is unbeatable.

“I am also looking forward to working with Coach Brad and his team and the new players joining us soon,” Nasova said.

Tuitubou made his Drua and Super Rugby Pacific debut against the Chiefs at One NZ Stadium in Christchurch, earning a start a outside centre alongside experienced midfielder Virimi Vakatawa.

The former Swami Vivekananda College student impressed on debut before going on to make three appearances.

“I am very excited that the Drua gave me another opportunity and I am looking forward to learning new things with the experienced players and new coaching team.

“I also want to thank my parents for supporting me and helping me along the way to achieve my dreams to be a professional rugby player,” Tuitubou said.

Following the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, Nasova and Tuitubou have continued to impress for Wests Bulldogs in Queensland’s Hospital Cup, playing key roles in the club’s charge to the Grand Final.

Tuitubou scored a double in their 36-19 semi-final win over Easts, while Nasova’s strong form earned him a recall to the Flying Fijians squad for the Pacific Nations Cup campaign.

He was unavailable for national selection due to a hand injury but is expected to be back in time for pre-season in November.

Fijian Drua general manager rugby Baden Stephenson said:

“We’re delighted to have Joji and Maika continuing their journey with the Drua. They are two exciting and explosive players who have taken different pathways into our programme, but both have shown the talent, work ethic and attributes we want to continue evolving at the Club.

“Joji has made the transition from being one of the world’s most exciting sevens players into the Super Rugby environment, while Maika is a great example of what our development pathway is designed to achieve.

“We’re excited about what both players can bring to the team and have every confidence they will pivotal to the style of game we want to play over the next couple of years.”