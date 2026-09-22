Rugby

Stallions’ resilience boosts confidence

Nadroga centre Kavekini Boselawa says the Stallions must improve their discipline as they prepare for Naitasiri.

Wednesday 23 September 2026 | 09:30

Updated 23 September 2026 | 11:30 FJT

BLK Nadroga centre Kavekini Boselawa makes a diving tackle on McDonald Nadi’s Nacanieli Boginisoko at King Charles Park, Nadi, on September 19, 2026.

BLK Nadroga centre Kavekini Boselawa makes a diving tackle on McDonald Nadi’s Nacanieli Boginisoko at King Charles Park, Nadi, on September 19, 2026.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Putting a halt to the McDonald’s Nadi team’s winning run in the Skipper Cup competition has further boosted the morale of the BLK Nadroga side.

This was the view of Nadroga centre Kavekini Boselawa after their hard-fought 20-17 win at King Charles Park in Nadi last Saturday.

“The win has given us a lot of confidence,” he told SUNsports.

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“This week, we still need to fix up our game as we face Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.”

Boselawa highlighted the need for the team to improve its discipline and avoid yellow or red cards.

The Stallions at one stage of the Nadi clash had only 11 players on the field after one player received a red card and three were yellow-carded.

It was the team’s resilience and refusal to give up that secured the win.

“We must work together at all times,” Boselawa said.

“It is a crucial match and we need to regroup. At one stage of the match, we were down by the cards and even went on to have 11 players playing, but we stood our ground. We will work on our mistakes and play our hearts out.”

Nadroga will have to rely on several key players, including former Fijian Drua prop Timoci Sauvoli, Apenisa Lanivia, Suliano Degei, former Flying Fijians lock Manueli Ratumaiyarawa, Fijian Drua winger Taniela Rakuro, Aminiasi Natoga, Ilaisa Droasese and veteran tighthead prop Aisake Atani.

Naitasiri currently tops the Skipper Cup points table with 32 points, level with Fresh Choice Tailevu. Nadroga is in third position with 31 points after recording six wins, one loss and one draw.

The match kicks off at 3pm.


What’s on Saturday?

Tailevu v Suva — Nakelo District School ground, Nausori
Naitasiri v Nadroga — Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori
Malolo v Nadi — King Charles Park, Nadi
Ba v Rewa — Govind Park, Ba
Taveuni v Lautoka — Wairiki Ground, Taveuni
Navosa v Kadavu — Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka

All senior men’s matches kick off at 3pm.

Feedback: waisean@fijisun.com.fj

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