Ra Rugby Union (RRU) president Josaia Niudamu has called on the Rakiraki business community to support the provincial team ahead of tomorrow's historic Farebrother Trophy challenge against Nadroga at Narauyaba Sports Ground.

“I urge the business community in Rakiraki. It's about time they come and support Ra Rugby Union,” he said.

“For so long, they have been in Rakiraki, and this is the only time I'm asking them if they can at least give some contribution to our union.”

Niudamu said the Farebrother challenge would bring benefits to businesses in Rakiraki.

“That's why I'm asking if they can consider assisting Ra Rugby Union in cash or kind for the good cause of the people of Ra, the team, the development of the business community in Ra and Ra as a whole.”

He said people from Ra had previously travelled to other parts of the country to support other Skipper Cup teams.

“We are so grateful that we can say that we are cheering for our own team at our own venue.”

Niudamu said it was a significant achievement for Ra, a team from the second-division competition, to defeat one of the country's top provincial teams, Naitasiri, 32-27 in Suva last week.

“We will have to retain ball possession, and we cannot afford to make any mistakes.

“We want to play 80-minute rugby and give Nadroga a good challenge.”

Niudamu said Ra would not take Nadroga lightly, given that they are the Skipper Cup champions and had also won the Under-20 competition.

“We have other weaknesses to work on as well, and we have to be wary of Nadroga's unpredictability.”

Niudamu urged Ra supporters to wear red on match day and continue backing the team.

“We are calling on the people of Ra around the country to be at Narauyaba ground and cheer on the team.

“We will not give the trophy to Nadroga without a fight, as we want the Farebrother Trophy in Ra during Christmas and New Year.”

Despite Ra's rise in the top provincial competition this season, the province has produced several rugby talents over the years.

They include head coach and former Flying Fijians winger Sireli Bobo, lock Emori Katalau, Tukeli Nakauta, Epi Kolinivala, Nikola Matawalu, Sireli Maqala, Paula Dranisinukula, Pio Kubuwai, Peni Matawalu, Neumi Nanuku, Kiniviliame Salabogi and Meli Nakauta.