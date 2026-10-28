Today's paperLoginSign up
Rugby

Skipper Cup teams decision on December 12: Sewabu

"There's been consultations go­ing on in terms of how the com­petition has shaped this year. So we will look into it," Sewabu con­tinued.

Thursday 29 October 2026 | 11:00

Updated 29 October 2026 | 12:26 FJT

Koli Sewabu

CEO Fiji Rugby Koli Sewabu

Photo: Talei Roko

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer Koli Sewabu says the number of teams to compete in next year’s Skipper Cup competition has not been finalised.

However, he told SUNsports yesterday that a decision would be made on December 12.

“We haven’t finalised it. As you can see, there’s been a lot going on at the moment,” the former Flying Fijians No. 8 said.

Related stories

“We’re waiting for the completion of the Skipper Cup finals and then the Farebrother Challenge.

“We’ll review the whole competition to see where we are heading next year. There’s already been a submission from Kadavu in terms of the maritime zone and what’s been built over the years, and whether they can remain.”

“There have been consultations on how the competition has shaped up this year, so we will look into it,” Sewabu said.

“At this stage, we can’t comment because we haven’t reviewed the whole thing.

“Once we finish the review at the end of the Farebrother season, then we’ll make a decision going forward.

“There’s a general assembly planned for December 12 to discuss how we’ll organise next year’s competitions.

“Leading up to that, we will review a number of things around the competition and then make a decision once we’ve consulted all our member unions,” he added.

Explore more on these topics

Skipper CupProvincial RugbyRugby

Most popular

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua
Nation

Tikoduadua calls on nuclear test nations to help fund veterans' care

Human Right Workshop
Nation

Permanent Secretaries face human rights performance checks

court
Courts and Law

Man acquitted after court accepts defence argument

Getting the players in the right condition is what the Fiji Bati players need before their Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) pool decider against New Zealand on Saturday.
Rugby League

Short rest time, Fiji Bati works on recovery

The empty Fulton College along the Kings Road in Tailevu North is where the Fiji Rugby Union is going to place their second project. Photo: Ronald Kumar
Rugby

FRU eyes two mega projects for rugby future

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau
Rugby

Rewa backs 14-team Skipper Cup proposal

Australian artist and cancer survivor Mark Waller during the Opera Under the Stars gala at the Pearl Resort and Spa on Saturday, October 24. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Early intervention changes lives, says cancer survivor

Pacific Islands Development Forum Secretary-General Arpana Pratap
Health

Breast cancer support must go beyond awareness, says PIDF chief

Milly Koroduadua with her mother Lorraine Koroduadua during the Adi Cakobau Annual Awards Ceremony on October 23, 2026.
Lifestyle

Family inspires student’s engineering dream