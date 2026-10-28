Skipper Cup teams decision on December 12: Sewabu

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer Koli Sewabu says the number of teams to compete in next year’s Skipper Cup competition has not been finalised.

However, he told SUNsports yesterday that a decision would be made on December 12.

“We haven’t finalised it. As you can see, there’s been a lot going on at the moment,” the former Flying Fijians No. 8 said.

“We’re waiting for the completion of the Skipper Cup finals and then the Farebrother Challenge.

“We’ll review the whole competition to see where we are heading next year. There’s already been a submission from Kadavu in terms of the maritime zone and what’s been built over the years, and whether they can remain.”

“There have been consultations on how the competition has shaped up this year, so we will look into it,” Sewabu said.

“At this stage, we can’t comment because we haven’t reviewed the whole thing.

“Once we finish the review at the end of the Farebrother season, then we’ll make a decision going forward.

“There’s a general assembly planned for December 12 to discuss how we’ll organise next year’s competitions.

“Leading up to that, we will review a number of things around the competition and then make a decision once we’ve consulted all our member unions,” he added.