Football

Bula boys seeks sharper sinish

The Bula Boys drew 3-3 with Solo­mon Islands in their opening match on Friday, with Auvare pleased with the effort despite missed chances.

Monday 21 September 2026 | 10:00

Fiji Bula Boys team at the National Stadium, Suva.

Fiji Bula Boys team at the National Stadium, Suva.

Photo: Fiji FA Media

The Fiji Bula Boys need to im­prove their performance and finishing when they face Va­nuatu in their second MSG Prime Ministers Cup match at the Na­tional Stadium in Suva today.

Head coach Stephane Auvray said changes would be made to give oth­er players an opportunity to prove themselves.

"Second match, we have some players who are going to take over. We need everybody to play to show what they can do," Auvray said.

Related stories

"If we maintain that same spirit, we play with a little more confi­dence. I'm sure good things will happen."

The Bula Boys drew 3-3 with Solo­mon Islands in their opening match on Friday, with Auvare pleased with the effort despite missed chances.

"I think we suffered first half. So we had to adapt tactically to give a problem to the opposite team. We were realistic, scoring our chances. Second half, we did much better. We should have scored, we had so many chances," he said.

"At the end of the day, if you don't score your chances, and we had at least two or three clear chances, things could have happened. I nev­er mentioned the referee, so I'm not going to start today. I'm happy for the players."

Auvray also praised the younger players who featured in the open­ing match. "We have a few new young players. The spirit, the mentality, every­thing was good.

"Obviously, we would have pre­ferred to win, but the content was good," he said.

Today's Fixtures:

4pm: New Caledonia vs Solomon Islands, 7pm: Fiji vs Vanuatu.

Explore more on these topics

FijiFiji Football

Most popular

A photo showing dryland in Rakiraki. Inset: Sunita Devi at the Rakiraki Market.
Nation

Rakiraki dry spell forces farmer to give up cattle

Some of the journalists nominated by newsrooms across Fiji arrive in Savusavu yesterday for the National Training of Women Auditors on the Kacivaka Tool.
Nation

Women leaders, journalists unite for accountability training in Savusavu

Damodar city Nadi.
Courts and Law

Tribunal preserves status quo on land earmarked for Damodar Complex

Members of the Fijiana and Fiji 7s team at the Fiji School for the Blind on September 17, 2026.
Other Sports

Fiji 7s teams bring smiles to blind school

Ba confident of upset win.
Rugby

Ba must play smart rugby, says official

Namoli West Tigers women's team.
Rugby

Tigers told 'no room for errors'

Fiji already has sufficient sterile needles and syringes for a national harm-reduction programme.
Health

Needles ready, harm-reduction rollout awaits approval

Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu with ATscale Chief Executive Officer Pascal Bijleveld and guests during the launch of the Access to Assistive Technology and Related Rehabilitation Services for School-Aged Children in Fiji programme in Suva on September 16, 2026.
Health

$3.5m programme to transform lives of children with disabilities

Permanent secretary for Justice and National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide co-chair Selina Kuruleca.
Health

Early intervention key to preventing suicide spike, says PS