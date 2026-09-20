Bula boys seeks sharper sinish
The Bula Boys drew 3-3 with Solomon Islands in their opening match on Friday, with Auvare pleased with the effort despite missed chances.
Monday 21 September 2026 | 10:00
Fiji Bula Boys team at the National Stadium, Suva.
Photo: Fiji FA Media
The Fiji Bula Boys need to improve their performance and finishing when they face Vanuatu in their second MSG Prime Ministers Cup match at the National Stadium in Suva today.
Head coach Stephane Auvray said changes would be made to give other players an opportunity to prove themselves.
"Second match, we have some players who are going to take over. We need everybody to play to show what they can do," Auvray said.
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"If we maintain that same spirit, we play with a little more confidence. I'm sure good things will happen."
The Bula Boys drew 3-3 with Solomon Islands in their opening match on Friday, with Auvare pleased with the effort despite missed chances.
"I think we suffered first half. So we had to adapt tactically to give a problem to the opposite team. We were realistic, scoring our chances. Second half, we did much better. We should have scored, we had so many chances," he said.
"At the end of the day, if you don't score your chances, and we had at least two or three clear chances, things could have happened. I never mentioned the referee, so I'm not going to start today. I'm happy for the players."
Auvray also praised the younger players who featured in the opening match. "We have a few new young players. The spirit, the mentality, everything was good.
"Obviously, we would have preferred to win, but the content was good," he said.
Today's Fixtures:
4pm: New Caledonia vs Solomon Islands, 7pm: Fiji vs Vanuatu.