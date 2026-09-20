Bula boys seeks sharper sinish

The Fiji Bula Boys need to im­prove their performance and finishing when they face Va­nuatu in their second MSG Prime Ministers Cup match at the Na­tional Stadium in Suva today.

Head coach Stephane Auvray said changes would be made to give oth­er players an opportunity to prove themselves.

"Second match, we have some players who are going to take over. We need everybody to play to show what they can do," Auvray said.

"If we maintain that same spirit, we play with a little more confi­dence. I'm sure good things will happen."

The Bula Boys drew 3-3 with Solo­mon Islands in their opening match on Friday, with Auvare pleased with the effort despite missed chances.

"I think we suffered first half. So we had to adapt tactically to give a problem to the opposite team. We were realistic, scoring our chances. Second half, we did much better. We should have scored, we had so many chances," he said.

"At the end of the day, if you don't score your chances, and we had at least two or three clear chances, things could have happened. I nev­er mentioned the referee, so I'm not going to start today. I'm happy for the players."

Auvray also praised the younger players who featured in the open­ing match. "We have a few new young players. The spirit, the mentality, every­thing was good.

"Obviously, we would have pre­ferred to win, but the content was good," he said.

Today's Fixtures:

4pm: New Caledonia vs Solomon Islands, 7pm: Fiji vs Vanuatu.