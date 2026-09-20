Second-half mistakes cost Fiji PNC final: Lomani

Frank Lomani says their mis­takes in the second half al­lowed Japan back into the Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) final as the Flying Fijians surrendered a chance to defend their title in To­kyo.

Fiji led 12-10 at half-time but were outscored 10-3 after the break as Japan claimed a 20-15 victory; with Samisoni Tua scoring the decisive try late in the match.

Lomani said Fiji had prepared for Japan's fast, wide attack but failed to maintain their defensive stand­ards after half-time.

"This week we knew what Japan was going to bring. Defensively; we knew they were going to play fast, they were going to play wide," LomÂani told RugbyPass.

"First half, as a team we defended really well, but then again, a few of our mistakes in the second half allowed them to come back into the game.

"When they got the ball, they used their opportunities and they con­verted into tries."

The defeat left the Flying Fijians broken, particularly after they had beaten Canada 45-29 in last week­end's semi-final to put themselves in position to retain the title.

"We're so gutted we couldn't finish off the job as a PNC title defender. Japan were good on the day. We played our hearts out out there," Lomani said.

The Senirusi Seruvakula-coached side made a strong start despite conÂ­ceding an early penalty; with out­side centre Virimi Vakatawa powering over for a try after breaking one tackle and carrying four defenders over the line. Caleb Muntz convert­ed to give Fiji a 7-3 lead.

Japan responded after Mesake Doge was shown a yellow card in the 18th minute, with Mamoru Harada scoring during Fiji's period of nu­merical disadvantage.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere restored Fiji's lead before half-time, racing down the left touchline to score from a set-piece move.

But Japan controlled much of the second half and eventually found the winning score through Tua.

Fiji had just 36 per cent posses­sion over the match, including only 27 per cent in the final 10 minutes. They completed 63 per cent of their lineouts, conceded 14 penalties and missed 24 tackles.

Lomani said Fiji had spoken throughout the week about disci­pline, connection and physicality but could not make enough of their opportunities.

"We'd spoken about being disci­plined, being connected and just physicality. I thought we brought that in the first half and we couldn't capitalise on playing the ball when we had it."

The loss comes after Fiji were beat­en by Wales, England and Scotland during the July Nations Champion­ship fixtures, but Lomani said the team would learn from the cam­paign as it adapts to a new coaching staff and style of play.

"A few games where we went short but then again, it's rugby some­times. You cannot win it all. As a team, all we can do is give our best out there.

"We have a new coaching staff, they came in, we had to adjust on a new style of play and all that.

"I would say we played really well, we just couldn't finish it."