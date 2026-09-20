Second-half mistakes cost Fiji PNC final: Lomani
Lomani said Fiji had prepared for Japan's fast, wide attack but failed to maintain their defensive standards after half-time.
Monday 21 September 2026 | 11:30
Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani kicks the ball during their Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup final against Japan at Prince Chichi bu Memorial Rugby Ground on September 19, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo: Atsushi Tomura /World Rugby
Frank Lomani says their mistakes in the second half allowed Japan back into the Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) final as the Flying Fijians surrendered a chance to defend their title in Tokyo.
Fiji led 12-10 at half-time but were outscored 10-3 after the break as Japan claimed a 20-15 victory; with Samisoni Tua scoring the decisive try late in the match.
Lomani said Fiji had prepared for Japan's fast, wide attack but failed to maintain their defensive standards after half-time.
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"This week we knew what Japan was going to bring. Defensively; we knew they were going to play fast, they were going to play wide," LomÂani told RugbyPass.
"First half, as a team we defended really well, but then again, a few of our mistakes in the second half allowed them to come back into the game.
"When they got the ball, they used their opportunities and they converted into tries."
The defeat left the Flying Fijians broken, particularly after they had beaten Canada 45-29 in last weekend's semi-final to put themselves in position to retain the title.
"We're so gutted we couldn't finish off the job as a PNC title defender. Japan were good on the day. We played our hearts out out there," Lomani said.
The Senirusi Seruvakula-coached side made a strong start despite conÂceding an early penalty; with outside centre Virimi Vakatawa powering over for a try after breaking one tackle and carrying four defenders over the line. Caleb Muntz converted to give Fiji a 7-3 lead.
Japan responded after Mesake Doge was shown a yellow card in the 18th minute, with Mamoru Harada scoring during Fiji's period of numerical disadvantage.
Captain Tevita Ikanivere restored Fiji's lead before half-time, racing down the left touchline to score from a set-piece move.
But Japan controlled much of the second half and eventually found the winning score through Tua.
Fiji had just 36 per cent possession over the match, including only 27 per cent in the final 10 minutes. They completed 63 per cent of their lineouts, conceded 14 penalties and missed 24 tackles.
Lomani said Fiji had spoken throughout the week about discipline, connection and physicality but could not make enough of their opportunities.
"We'd spoken about being disciplined, being connected and just physicality. I thought we brought that in the first half and we couldn't capitalise on playing the ball when we had it."
The loss comes after Fiji were beaten by Wales, England and Scotland during the July Nations Championship fixtures, but Lomani said the team would learn from the campaign as it adapts to a new coaching staff and style of play.
"A few games where we went short but then again, it's rugby sometimes. You cannot win it all. As a team, all we can do is give our best out there.
"We have a new coaching staff, they came in, we had to adjust on a new style of play and all that.
"I would say we played really well, we just couldn't finish it."