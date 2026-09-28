Rugby

Niumataiwalu's debut fuels Drua ambition

It was a memorable occasion for the young Bau lad as he helped Tailevu defeat Suva 22-15 in Round Nine of the competition.

Monday 28 September 2026 | 14:00

Updated 28 September 2026 | 16:09 FJT

Australian-based flanker Waisea Niumataiwalu was grateful to make his Skipper Cup debut for Tailevu at the Nakelo School grounds in front of his family and friends last Saturday.

Australian-based flanker Waisea Niumataiwalu was grateful to make his Skipper Cup debut for Tailevu at the Nakelo School grounds in front of his family and friends last Saturday.

Ioane Asioli

Australian-based flanker Waisea Niumataiwalu was grateful to make his Skipper Cup debut for Tailevu at the Nakelo School grounds in front of his family and friends last Saturday.

It was a memorable occasion for the young Bau lad as he helped Tailevu defeat Suva 22-15 in Round Nine of the competition.

“I want to thank God for the opportunity and the Tailevu management for their support and trust in me,” he said.

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“It was a good debut and I’m very proud of the boys.”

Niumataiwalu has put the win behind him and shifted his focus towards Malolo in Round 10.

He plays for the Queanbeyan Whites club in Canberra, Australia.

“We just need to improve our lineouts, scrums and set pieces then we’ll leave it to the backs to do the rest,” he said.

“The rugby is different here, back home in Australia it’s a little bit more structured and faster. The Skipper Cup competition is more physical with a slower pace.”

Niumataiwalu played alongside Flying Fijians players Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Mesake Vocevoce during his time with the Fiji Under-20 team in 2023.

“The goal is to come back to Fiji and progress my rugby with the hope to join the Fijian Drua and the Flying Fijian pathway,” he said.

“It’s been good to come back to where my family roots are with my family in Bau and the crowd is another story, that’s even better.”

Niumataiwalu was a clear favourite among the Tailevu crowd, with young boys following him around after the match.

“It’s very good to have the young boys watch me and I hope to give back to them one day,” he said.

“We thank the Tailevu supporters for coming out in the rain, but we definitely heard you out there on the field.”

Niumataiwalu urged Tailevu rugby fans to continue supporting the team.

Tailevu captain Emori Logavatu said the young flanker had the potential to become a better player, given his experience and strong performance against Suva.

“We’re thankful for him in choosing to play for Tailevu,” he said.

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