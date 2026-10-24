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Rugby

Tuidraki brothers set for semi-final battle against Naitasiri

Flanker Ebenezer Tuidraki and looseman Samu Tuidraki Jnr have been named to start as Nadi chase a place in today's semi-final clash.

Saturday 24 October 2026 | 12:30

From left: Samu, Ebenezer and Aisea Tuidraki in October 17, 2026.

From left: Samu, Ebenezer and Aisea Tuidraki in October 17, 2026.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia.

After making family history in Nadi's Skipper Cup quarterfinal victory over Ba, the Tuidraki brothers have turned their attention to today's semi-final showdown against Naitasiri at King Charles Park.

Flanker Ebenezer Tuidraki and looseman Samu Tuidraki Jnr have been named to start as Nadi chase a place in today's semi-final clash.

The brothers, together with Aisea Turua Tuidraki, shared the field in Nadi colours for the first time during last Saturday's 38-23 victory over Ba.

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“This was the first time we played together in the Nadi jumper. Rugby runs in our blood. Good to continue the flow,” Aisea said.

With Nadi now one win away from the final, Aisea said the team was focused on overcoming Naitasiri.

“We are in the elimination stage, and as a team, we want to move forward. We have hit the drawing board and will sort it out before we play against Naitasiri,” Aisea added.

The match kicks off at 3pm.

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