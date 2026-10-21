FRU considers 14-team Skipper Cup

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) is considering increasing the number of teams in next year’s Skipper Cup competition to 14.

FRU board chairman John Sanday confirmed the proposal to SUNsports yesterday, saying the board had tasked management with considering all options and assessing the sustainability of expanding the competition.

“Our biggest challenge is the availability of good grounds since we do not own grounds ourselves,” said Sanday, a former Flying Fijians No.8.

“This will change soon once our projects are developed, but in the meantime, finding good grounds for the full season’s calendar has been a challenge.

“We have ended up being criticised on the ground conditions for some games, but it is something beyond us at this stage. There are very few options available until we build our own grounds with our upcoming developments.”

This year’s Skipper Cup matches were played at Wairiki in Taveuni, Namalata District School ground in Kadavu, Burebasaga ground in Rewa, Nakelo District School ground in Tailevu, Suva Grammar School ground and Vatureba Park in Navosa.

Sanday said management was still assessing how a 14-team Skipper Cup format could work.

“We also have to be careful that after we agree to go to 14, that next year we are pressured to go to 16 and so on.

“We have to manage this growth carefully as unions are finding it extremely challenging to fund their participation each season.

“So we also have to consider the economic viability of these unions to run and deliver their games on a sustainable financial basis,” he said.







