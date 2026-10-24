Provincial support powers Tailevu, says captain

The support of the province has been the power behind the Tailevu rugby team during this season’s Skipper Cup competition.

This was view of Tailevu rugby captain Eparama Saulo as they prepare to face Nadroga in today’s Skipper Cup semi-final clash at Suva’s National Stadium.

“We’re so grateful to the support by the chiefly province of Tailevu,” he said.

Saulo said this has enabled the players and officials to give their all for the team.

“For Nadroga, we had worked on our discipline, which let us down during the quarterfinal game against Navosa.

“Also, we worked on our retention as we need to maintain possession and go on with our phases to pressure the opposition.”

Saulo said the important aspect of their campaign is to take one game at a time.

“Last year we reached the semi-final and now we’re here again. So the focus is on this game,” he added.

Tailevu’s preparation has been boosted with the presence of former Flying Fijians forwards coach Reverend Jioji Rinakama who assisted head coach Usa Mataki alongside co-coaches Epeli Ruivadra and Jocevata Rinakama is also a former Nadroga coach.

The match kicks-off at 3pm.