White backed to lift Fiji to next level

Former colleagues of Fiji head coach Jake White at Loftus Versfeld believe he has the experience and leadership to take the national team to another level.

White, 62, was appointed last Tuesday from a field of 31 applicants, replacing interim coach Senirusi Seruvakula.

He served as director of rugby at the Bulls from 2020 to 2025. White’s former backline coach at the Bulls, Chris Rossouw, chief executive Edgar Rathbone and Blue Bulls Rugby Union president Willem Strauss shared their views on his appointment with Afrikaans publication Rapport.

“I saw up close how Jake made a group of players believe they could do something special,” Rossouw told Rapport.

“This is his greatest gift. He is going to put clear structures in place at Fiji, and together with the conviction he gives, it is going to bring their talent to the highest level.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re going to surprise people. I’m happy for him.”

Rathbone said White’s strengths included establishing high-performance structures, discipline and a clear playing identity.

“Jake’s greatest strengths are getting high-performance structures in place, good discipline and a clear identity about how his teams should play,” he said.

Strauss believes White can make an immediate impact with the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia approaching.

“I think Fiji needs its South African discipline,” he said.

“Everywhere he’s been, including the Bulls, he’s left a team in a better place than he found it. He is an excellent hire for them.”

White takes charge of a Fiji side ranked 10th in the world that has lost four of its five Tests this year.

His first match is against Japan on October 24, followed by Nations Championship matches against France, Ireland and Italy in November.

Fiji are in Pool C for the 2027 Rugby World Cup alongside Argentina, Canada and Spain.

The team will also face South Africa in a warm-up Test in Gosford on September 18.