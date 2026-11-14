Yato's captaincy a proud moment for Nadroga

The appointment of veteran number eight Peceli Yato as captain of the Flying Fijians for tomorrow's Test clash against Ireland has been praised by the Na­droga Rugby Union (NRU).

NRU president Jiuta Waqavonovo­no told SUNSports yesterday that having a son of Nakuruvakarua lead the national side was a proud moment for the province and a source of inspiration for their young players. The rugby mad province is known as Fiji's rugby factory.

Waqavonovono said it was a long time coming for a Nadroga-native to captain the Flying Fijians.

He recalled that the late Ratu Meli Kurisaru, who hailed from Nasiga­toka Village, captained the national rugby team in the late 1970s to the early 1980s, that includes 1978 Test match against Wales.

Now, more than four decades later, Yato, who hails from Narewa Vil­lage in Waicoba, Nadroga, gets his opportunity to lead the Flying Fiji­ans in Sunday's Nations Champion­ship clash against Ireland.

The former Clermont star only re­turned to the international fold this year after a three-year absence; he missed out on the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"As NRU president, we congratu­late Yato and wish him well in the role he has been entrusted with," Waqavonovono said.

"This is a big boost for our young players to see one of their own kinsmen lead the national side, es­pecially with the team heading into the Farebrother Challenge against Ra."

Waqavonovono said the 33-year­old deserved the opportunity.

"Jake White must have seen the leadership qualities in him. He is an experienced player and leader. He has been playing in France long enough, and to be recognised to lead the side is big."

He added that while Nadroga previously had two players, Ifere­imi Tawake and Setefano Somoca, captaining the Flying Fijians, they originally hailed from Macuata and Bua respectively.

Meanwhile, Flying Fijians coach Jake White has made nine changes to the starting side that lost 54-17 to France in Lyon last weekend.

Peni Ravai joins Tevita Ikanivere and Luke Tagi in the front row.

Joseva Tamani's inclusion at lock sees Mesake Vocevoce shift to blindside flanker in place of Pita­Gus Sowakula.

Lekima Tagitagivalu and Yato complete a new-look back row alongside Vocevoce.

Frank Lomani and Ben Volavola provide experience in the halves.

Setareki Bituniyata makes his debut at centre alongside Josua Tu­isova, while Ponipate Loganimasi replaces Salesi Rayasi at fullback.

Vilikesa Nairau, Terio Tamani and Caleb Muntz are the new faces on the bench.

Back-rowers Nathan Hughes, who made his Fiji debut last weekend, and Sowakula have been ruled out through injury. Bordeaux fullback Rayasi is also unavailable.

The match kicks off at 8:10am on Sunday.

Line-up:

Fiji: 1. Peni Ravai, 2. Tevita Ikani­vere, 3. Luke Tagi, 4. Joseva Tam­ani, 5. Isoa Nasilasila, 6. Mesake Vocevoce, 7. Lekima Tagitagivalu, 8. Peceli Yato (captain), 9. Frank Lomani, 10. Ben Volavola, 11. Jiuta Wainiqolo, 12. Josua Tuisova, 13. Setareki Bituniyata, 14. Selestina Ravutaumada, 15. Ponepati Logani­masi.

Replacements: 16. Zuriel Togiata­ma, 17. Vilikesa Nairau, 18. Inoke Ravuiwasa, 19. Kitione Salawa, 20. Elia Canakaivata, 21. Terio Tama­ni, 22. Caleb Muntz, 23. Iosefo Masi.