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Rugby

Colo-i-Suva women ready for Flame Tree Waimanu Sevens

Captain Maraia Roravudi says the team is prepared and eager to test itself at the National Stadium.

Friday 13 November 2026 | 11:30

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Flametree Colo-i-Suva Women's 7s team captain Maraia Roravudi

Flametree Colo-i-Suva Women's 7s team captain Maraia Roravudi.

The Flame Tree Colo-i-Suva women's sevens side is looking forward to testing itself at the eighth Flame Tree Waimanu Sevens tournament at Suva's HFC National Stadium today.

Captain Maraia Roravudi told SUNsports on Wednesday that the team had prepared well in recent weeks and was eager to take on the challenge.

“Preparations have been very good throughout the past weeks and nothing has changed from our coaches,” Roravudi said.

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She said the team had held training sessions at the Colo I Suva and Navatuvula grounds.

Roravudi said the players were aiming to reach the final but also wanted to enjoy the experience, particularly as several members were new to sevens rugby.

“Our target for this year's tournament is just to play our hearts out and, whatever the results may be, we will just try to enjoy our game,” she said.

“Most of us are new to playing sevens rugby. The majority of us are playing for the Naitasiri women's team at the Marama Championship, and this is our first transition from the 15s to the sevens code. We are looking forward to it.”

Roravudi also acknowledged the support of their families, supporters and major sponsor.

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