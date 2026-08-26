School volleyball returns after 11 years

The Central Eastern Sec­ondary Schools Volleyball Championship returns today after an 11-year break.

26 schools and 54 teams set to com­pete at the National Netball Centre, Suva.

The two-day championship will feature Under-17 and Under-19 boys' and girls' teams.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Suva Secondary Schools Volleyball Association president Terna Mafi said the tournament would help re­vive school volleyball and identify young talent.

"The significance of this tourna­ment is to revive volleyball, tap young talents, develop youngsters for future national representatives, venture into bringing volleyball to the grassroots level and provide a launching pad for bigger tourna­ments in the years to come," Mafi said.

She said preparations were on track, with organisers working closely with participating schools on logistics.

"We are trying our best to get the detailed logistics met before the match days, and we are also liais­ing closely with the participating school teams on this."

The championship is held in col­laboration with the Fiji National Sports Commission and Fiji Vol­leyball Federation (FVF), with CJ Patel supporting the competition as the major sponsor through its Weet­Bix and Rewa Life brands.

FVF president Myron Williams welcomed CJ Patel's support for the development of young players.

"Weet-Bix and Rewa Life are brands that young people and fami­lies know. We are proud to have CJ Patel backing our students and sharing our vision for the growth of school volleyball," Williams said.

Pool Draws: Under 17 Boys:

Pool 1: Suva Adventist School, Assemblies of God High School, Church College Fiji, Suva Gram­mar School

Pool 2: Marist Brothers High School, Mahatma Gandhi Memo­rial, Rewa Secondary School, Rishi­kul Sanatan College

Pool 3: Ratu Kadavulevu School, Jai Narayan College, Suva Mus­lim College, Wainibuka Secondary School

Pool 4: Nasinu Secondary School, Sacred Heart College, Gospel High School, Queen Victoria School

Under 17 Girls:

Pool 1: Adi Cakobau School 1, Ballantine Memorial School, Wain­ibuka Secondary School, Nasinu Secondary School

Pool 2: Rishikul Sanatan College, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial, Suva Grammar School, Adi Cakobau School 2

Under 19 Boys:

Pool 1: St Johns College, KAIF, William Cross College, Church Col­lege Fiji

Pool 2: Nasinu Secondary School, Suva Muslim College, Gospel High School, Nakasi High School, Suva Grammar School

Pool 3: Kalabu Secondary School, Kadavu Provincial School, Wain­ibuka Secondary School, Sila Cen­tral High School, Suva Adventist School

Pool 4: Nabua Secondary School, Marist Brothers High School, Ratu Kadavulevu School, Naitasiri Sec­ondary School, Levuka Public School

Under 19 Girls:

Pool 1: Adi Cakobau School 1, As­semblies of God High School, Wil­liam Cross College, St Johns Col­lege, Sila Central High School

Pool 2: Wainibuka Secondary School, Adi Cakobau School 2, Suva Grammar School, Sacred Heart Col­lege, Kadavu Provincial School.