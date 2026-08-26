School volleyball returns after 11 years
The two-day championship aims to revive school volleyball and identify young talent for future national teams.
Thursday 27 August 2026 | 10:30
The two-day championship will feature Under-17 and Under-19 boys' and girls' teams.
Phot: Josua Buredua
The Central Eastern Secondary Schools Volleyball Championship returns today after an 11-year break.
26 schools and 54 teams set to compete at the National Netball Centre, Suva.
The two-day championship will feature Under-17 and Under-19 boys' and girls' teams.
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Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Suva Secondary Schools Volleyball Association president Terna Mafi said the tournament would help revive school volleyball and identify young talent.
"The significance of this tournament is to revive volleyball, tap young talents, develop youngsters for future national representatives, venture into bringing volleyball to the grassroots level and provide a launching pad for bigger tournaments in the years to come," Mafi said.
She said preparations were on track, with organisers working closely with participating schools on logistics.
"We are trying our best to get the detailed logistics met before the match days, and we are also liaising closely with the participating school teams on this."
The championship is held in collaboration with the Fiji National Sports Commission and Fiji Volleyball Federation (FVF), with CJ Patel supporting the competition as the major sponsor through its WeetBix and Rewa Life brands.
FVF president Myron Williams welcomed CJ Patel's support for the development of young players.
"Weet-Bix and Rewa Life are brands that young people and families know. We are proud to have CJ Patel backing our students and sharing our vision for the growth of school volleyball," Williams said.
Pool Draws: Under 17 Boys:
Pool 1: Suva Adventist School, Assemblies of God High School, Church College Fiji, Suva Grammar School
Pool 2: Marist Brothers High School, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial, Rewa Secondary School, Rishikul Sanatan College
Pool 3: Ratu Kadavulevu School, Jai Narayan College, Suva Muslim College, Wainibuka Secondary School
Pool 4: Nasinu Secondary School, Sacred Heart College, Gospel High School, Queen Victoria School
Under 17 Girls:
Pool 1: Adi Cakobau School 1, Ballantine Memorial School, Wainibuka Secondary School, Nasinu Secondary School
Pool 2: Rishikul Sanatan College, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial, Suva Grammar School, Adi Cakobau School 2
Under 19 Boys:
Pool 1: St Johns College, KAIF, William Cross College, Church College Fiji
Pool 2: Nasinu Secondary School, Suva Muslim College, Gospel High School, Nakasi High School, Suva Grammar School
Pool 3: Kalabu Secondary School, Kadavu Provincial School, Wainibuka Secondary School, Sila Central High School, Suva Adventist School
Pool 4: Nabua Secondary School, Marist Brothers High School, Ratu Kadavulevu School, Naitasiri Secondary School, Levuka Public School
Under 19 Girls:
Pool 1: Adi Cakobau School 1, Assemblies of God High School, William Cross College, St Johns College, Sila Central High School
Pool 2: Wainibuka Secondary School, Adi Cakobau School 2, Suva Grammar School, Sacred Heart College, Kadavu Provincial School.