Marist Old Boys to mark 90 years with service, giving back

The Marist Old Boys Association will use the lead-up to 90 years of the Marist Brothers in Fiji to give back to schools, support those in need and reconnect younger generations through its Road to 90 programme.

Association president Neumi Vakadewabuka said the milestone would be marked through a series of activities beginning later this year.

“The Road to 90 was launched last night (Friday 04) .There will be a combined fundraiser in December this year,” he said.

The fundraising will support planned repairs and other projects at schools and areas where the Marist Brothers have served.

Mr Vakadewabuka said the association was carrying out costing and scoping work to determine what was needed.

“So once that comes out, that will build to the purpose of the fundraising,” Mr Vakadewabuka said.

A combined Mass or church service will be held on February 1, 2027, marking the exact date the Marist Brothers began their work in Fiji in 1937.

Celebrations will continue in June, with a focus on service and connecting the Marist legacy with a new generation.

“On the week of June 6, we’ll have a big celebration and works of mercy and importantly empower the current students and the younger generation that needs the connectivity,” he said.

This year’s 89th Baazar brought together about 24 groups, with support also coming from Marist Old Boys overseas.

Mr Vakadewabuka said the association would continue supporting members through “works of mercy or acts of kindness”.

“To all the Marist Old Boys out there, let’s continue looking out for each other,” he said.

“Let’s support those that are in need and also continue our acts of kindness and works of mercy.”