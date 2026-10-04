Nation

Marist Old Boys to mark 90 years with service, giving back

Association president Neumi Vakadewabuka said the milestone would be marked through a series of activities beginning later this year.

Sunday 04 October 2026 | 14:00

The Marist Old Boys Association will use the lead-up to 90 years of the Marist Brothers in Fiji to give back to schools, support those in need and reconnect younger generations through its Road to 90 programme.

The Marist Old Boys Association will use the lead-up to 90 years of the Marist Brothers in Fiji to give back to schools, support those in need and reconnect younger generations through its Road to 90 programme.

Talei Roko.

The Marist Old Boys Association will use the lead-up to 90 years of the Marist Brothers in Fiji to give back to schools, support those in need and reconnect younger generations through its Road to 90 programme.

Association president Neumi Vakadewabuka said the milestone would be marked through a series of activities beginning later this year.

“The Road to 90 was launched last night (Friday 04) .There will be a combined fundraiser in December this year,” he said.

Related stories

The fundraising will support planned repairs and other projects at schools and areas where the Marist Brothers have served.

Mr Vakadewabuka said the association was carrying out costing and scoping work to determine what was needed.

“So once that comes out, that will build to the purpose of the fundraising,” Mr Vakadewabuka said.

A combined Mass or church service will be held on February 1, 2027, marking the exact date the Marist Brothers began their work in Fiji in 1937.

Celebrations will continue in June, with a focus on service and connecting the Marist legacy with a new generation.

“On the week of June 6, we’ll have a big celebration and works of mercy and importantly empower the current students and the younger generation that needs the connectivity,” he said.

This year’s 89th Baazar brought together about 24 groups, with support also coming from Marist Old Boys overseas.

Mr Vakadewabuka said the association would continue supporting members through “works of mercy or acts of kindness”.

“To all the Marist Old Boys out there, let’s continue looking out for each other,” he said.

“Let’s support those that are in need and also continue our acts of kindness and works of mercy.”

Explore more on these topics

Education

Most popular

More than 40,000 students will sit Fiji’s 2026 national external examinations over the coming weeks, with the Ministry of Education targeting a 97 per cent pass rate.
Education

Students urged to stay focused as exams begin this week

Delivering the Government’s eulogy, Mr Rabuka remembered Mr Kuridrani as an honest man whose humility followed him throughout his career.
Nation

Kuridrani served with humility: PM

GCC-complex
Nation

Bose Levu Vakaturaga restored as standalone institution

Maikah Dau celebrates after scoring Fiji's winning goal during their match against New Caledonia at the National Stadium, Suva on September 30, 2026. Photo: Fiji FA Media
Football

Dau's goal pushes Fiji to MSG final

Nadroga rugby captain Manueli Ratuniyarawa with his family after signing his contract with the Fijian Drua at Legalega, Nadi, on September 30, 2026. Report on page 39. Photo: Fijian Drua.
Rugby

Ratuniyarawa gets his Drua call

Tagimoucia Nadi Football team
Football

Nadi targets semi-final spot

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh on September 24, 2026.
Culture

Minister blames past govt policy for decline of formal Hindi

Representatives from the Higher Education Commission and Pasifika Communities Universities (PCU) - director Eci Naisele (left) and Pro Chancellor Akanisi Kedrayate 1.jpg
Technology

Universities struggle to detect students using AI

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar, with JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan.
Transport

Toso Tiko Motors opens $800k showroom in Nadi