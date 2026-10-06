NFP tells PM: Don’t rush Constitution process

The National Federation Party (NFP) has strongly objected the December 9 referendum timeline, arguing the Constitution Amendment Bill must first undergo parliamentary scrutiny and public consultation.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said the party opposed any attempt to fast-track the constitutional process and accused the Prime Minister of pre-empting the work of the bipartisan parliamentary committee.

“The Prime Minister is now trying to rush the process by announcing a referendum on 9 December. This is not his decision. Under the law only the President can do that, and only after the Bill has been passed by Parliament. Parliament has not passed it.”

Professor Prasad said NFP supported the Constitution Amendment Bill at its second reading because it wanted the public to participate in the constitution-making process, but this did not mean the party supported completing that process within the announced timeframe.

“NFP agreed to vote for the Constitution Bill at its second reading last week because. we want the people to participate in the constitution making process. We should discuss it and agree on the changes it needs. But we do not agree to this fast-tracking.”

He said Parliament should first allow the bipartisan special parliamentary committee to scrutinise the Bill and consult the public.

“Parliamentarians cannot do a deal on the Constitution behind closed doors. We must first go back to the people to ask them what they think. That will take time. All our citizens must understand what the draft Constitution says and what it means for them. We could never do this in 30 days. If this process must be finished after the next election, so be it.”

Professor Prasad questioned whether voters would have sufficient time to consider the document and any changes emerging from the committee process.

“And how does the Prime Minister expect the people to vote for a constitution they have barely seen? And if the politicians make further changes to it in Committee, when will the people have a chance to consider these changes?”

He said NFP believed the current process risked repeating mistakes the party associated with the adoption of the 2013 Constitution.

“This process is wrong. The whole point of a new constitution is to bring our people together. It is not to divide us further.”

“NFP, along with PA and SODELPA, rejected the 2013 Constitution because it was a rushed document, imposed by force by Frank Bainimarama and Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. These were leaders who did not care what our people thought. Now, in 2026, we cannot make the same mistakes.”

Professor Prasad said the committee should first hear from the public and consider changes before the Bill proceeds to its third reading.

“This will all take longer than 30 days. Only then can the Constitution go back to a third reading and then a referendum. That should happen next year, after the elections.”

He said the process should ultimately be driven by the public rather than politicians.

“The draft Constitution belongs to the people. It does not belong to the politicians. The politicians should not try to force it on us. The PM must reconsider his position and respect the people.”