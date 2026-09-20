Raviravi Investment Timber & Hardware (PTE) Ltd directors Vinay Prakash Chandra and Shushila Devi who face charges of corporate manslaughter have been granted bail variation, allowing them to return to work and removing their curfew.

Chandra and Devi, are charged for allowing following a 2023 incident where their employee, Savenaca Damuni, operated a forklift without a valid industrial driving licence, resulting in the fatal crushing of his six-year-old son.

They appeared before Judge Justice Dane Tuiqereqere last week where the court strictly warned them of interfering with State witnesses, two of whom are employed by the company, including their son, who serves as managing director.

Both accused persons told the court they needed to get back to work, however this would never interfere with the witnesses.

Damuni was sentenced in June to two years and eight months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to manslaughter. He was ordered to serve six months’ imprisonment, with the remaining 26 months suspended for five years.

The pair’s trial will run from July 5, 2027, with the judge reminding them that it will proceed regardless of their presence in court.

The case has been adjourned to June 22.