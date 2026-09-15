Nation

North children get say on proposed social media ban

Save the Children Fiji will help Government reach children in the Northern Division through online consultations.

Wednesday 16 September 2026 | 08:00

Updated 16 September 2026 | 09:51 FJT

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya says a report and draft legislation will soon be presented to Cabinet following consultations with children aged 13 to 17.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya says a report and draft legislation will soon be presented to Cabinet following consultations with children aged 13 to 17.

Photo: DEPTFO News

Children in the Northern Division will have a direct say in the proposed social media ban for children aged 16 and under through online consultations as Government moves to complete the process before Parliament’s final sitting.

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya said children in the Northern Division and other parts of Fiji would be reached through online consultations facilitated by Save the Children Fiji.

The consultations are part of Government’s efforts to gather children’s views before proposed legislation restricting social media access for children aged 16 and under is taken forward.

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Ms Tabuya said Save the Children Fiji’s network would help reach children through its programmes and schools, giving them an opportunity to share their views online.

“They’ll be able to chat with the Save the Children Fiji officials, working in partnership with them to reach others,” she said.

Ms Tabuya said the consultations needed to be completed within a limited timeframe because Government aimed to bring the proposed legislation to Parliament before its final sitting.

She said in-person consultations in the Central Division had reached children in both urban and rural communities.

The consultations were held at Villa Four Settlement, Wainibuku HART, Wailea Settlement, Qauia Settlement in Lami and Nabukavesi Village in Namosi.

The proposed social media ban follows consultations with young Fijians aged 13 to 17.

The views gathered will inform a report and draft legislation to be presented to Cabinet before the proposed law is taken to Parliament for further public consultation.

An online survey is also available for children who could not attend the consultations in person.

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