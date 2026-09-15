Nation

RFMF officers promoted, commissioned

Major Atonio Nagauna promoted to Lieutenant Colonel, while Sheemal Nand is commissioned Captain

Wednesday 16 September 2026 | 08:30

Updated 16 September 2026 | 10:29 FJT

Major Atonio Nagauna promoted to Lieutenant Colonel, while Sheemal Nand is commissioned Captain

Major Atonio Nagauna promoted to Lieutenant Colonel, while Sheemal Nand is commissioned Captain.

Photo: RFMF Media Cell

Two members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Strategic Headquarters have been promoted and commissioned in recognition of their service and professional achievements.

The promotions and commissioning were officiated by Acting Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff Brigadier-General Sapenafa Motufaga at Berkeley Crescent in Suva yesterday.

Chief Staff Officer for International Defence Cooperation and Coordination Major Atonio Nagauna was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, while Force Psychologist Warrant Officer Class Two Sheemal Nand was commissioned to the rank of Captain.

Related stories

The RFMF said the appointments reflected the officers continued service, professional development and increasing responsibilities within the organisation.

Lieutenant Colonel Nagauna and Captain Nand are both attached to the Strategic Headquarters and will continue to serve in key roles supporting the military’s operations and strategic objectives.

The RFMF congratulated the two officers on their achievements and wished them well in their new appointments.

Explore more on these topics

RFMFFiji

Most popular

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa
Nation

Khan removed from Ba Town Council leadership

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka visits exhibition booths during the opening day of the 2026 National Agriculture Show in Labasa on September 15, 2026.
Nation

PM Rabuka shifts focus from farm output to farmer profits

Health Ministry says delayed treatment of diabetic foot infections is reducing chances of saving limbs.
Nation

Health Ministry warns over late diabetic foot care

Navosa team
Rugby

Navosa find grit to down Naitasiri

Fijiana - XWV
Rugby

Tove scores winning try in comeback victory

The Nasinu womens team after their round seven match against Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori. Photo: Ioane Asioli
Rugby

Nasinu eye top eight after win

poster
What's On

Free Nadi screening to showcase four Fijian short films

From left: 2026 Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival contestants Miss Vision Marketing Pte Limited Adi Vika, Miss Haroons Hardware Bulou Lilly Grace, Miss Duadua Beach Rosort Veronika Salusalu, Miss Waqatabu Handicraft Vasenai Tabu Talakuli, and Miss Rakiraki Town Council Vasiti Suraki.
Entertainment

Strong families key to a safer Fiji, Ravunawa tells festivalgoers

Fiji Medical Association (FMA) President Dr Ronal Kumar.
Health

43 newly qualified doctors face job loss, FMA reveals