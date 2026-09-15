RFMF officers promoted, commissioned

Two members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Strategic Headquarters have been promoted and commissioned in recognition of their service and professional achievements.

The promotions and commissioning were officiated by Acting Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff Brigadier-General Sapenafa Motufaga at Berkeley Crescent in Suva yesterday.

Chief Staff Officer for International Defence Cooperation and Coordination Major Atonio Nagauna was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, while Force Psychologist Warrant Officer Class Two Sheemal Nand was commissioned to the rank of Captain.

The RFMF said the appointments reflected the officers continued service, professional development and increasing responsibilities within the organisation.

Lieutenant Colonel Nagauna and Captain Nand are both attached to the Strategic Headquarters and will continue to serve in key roles supporting the military’s operations and strategic objectives.

The RFMF congratulated the two officers on their achievements and wished them well in their new appointments.