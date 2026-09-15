Nation

Three key ministries get new Permanent Secretaries

PSC says appointees bring strong leadership, public sector experience and commitment to service delivery.

Wednesday 16 September 2026 | 09:00

Updated 16 September 2026 | 10:53 FJT

From left: Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Enterprises Pita Wise, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Solo Mara and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management Mitieli Cama.

From left: Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Enterprises Pita Wise, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Solo Mara and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management Mitieli Cama.

Photos: DEPTFO News

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the appointment of three permanent secretaries to lead key Government ministries following approval by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The appointments include Pita Wise as permanent secretary for the Ministry of Public Enterprises, effective September 8, 2026; Solo Naivakarurubalavu Mara as permanent secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, effective September 14, 2026; and Mitieli Cama as permanent secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management, effective September 21, 2026.

PSC chairman Luke Rokovada said the appointees brought valuable public sector experience, strategic leadership capability and a strong commitment to public service.

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“The role of a Permanent Secretary carries significant responsibility for ensuring that Government policies and priorities are translated into effective programmes, services and outcomes,” Mr Rokovada said.

Mr Cama will oversee efforts to improve the delivery of Government services and development initiatives in rural and maritime communities, while enhancing disaster preparedness, response and resilience.

Mr Mara takes up the Foreign Affairs portfolio with extensive experience in Government, regional affairs, international engagement and stakeholder coordination. The PSC said his leadership would support Fiji’s foreign policy objectives, economic diplomacy, international trade and engagement with regional and global partners.

Meanwhile, Mr Wise will lead the Ministry of Public Enterprises, providing strategic direction and administrative oversight with a focus on improving organisational performance, governance, accountability, efficiency and service delivery.

The PSC congratulated the three permanent secretaries and said it was confident their leadership would strengthen institutional performance, support effective policy implementation and improve public service delivery for Fijians.

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