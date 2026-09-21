Athletes wait four years for Australia visa pathway

Fiji’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes are still waiting for a long-term Australian visa pathway promised four years ago, Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) president Cathy Wong told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence yesterday.

Ms Wong said the Australian Government had agreed to consider the visa arrangement as part of its Brisbane 2032 Olympic bid.

“We are four years down the line and nothing has moved in this space,” she said.

She said athletes training in Australia were unable to bring their spouses with them.

“Our athlete spouses are already staying at home because they can’t join their spouses while they’re training in Australia,” Ms Wong said.

She called for a multiple-entry visa pathway that would allow athletes to live, train, work and study in Australia.

Ms Wong said the issue should be treated as an “early Vuvale priority” under the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union.

She said Fiji had the talent but lacked the systems needed to support its athletes.

“We have a capacity and systems problem,” she said.

Ms Wong said most Olympic sports did not have full-time coaches or administrators and relied heavily on volunteers.

Fiji Football Association vice-president Nazia Ali also supported players pursuing opportunities overseas, saying international experience could strengthen them for the national team.

Ms Ali said Fiji did not want to lose its athletes and players. The Vuvale Union already provides Fijians with four-month stays in Australia and five-year business visas, but athletes are not specifically covered.

FASANOC will make a written submission to the committee by October 2.