Rakiraki queen takes online safety message to Miss Fiji

Miss Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival 2026 queen Vasenai Talakuli will take her online safety message to the national stage when she represents Ra at the Miss Fiji Pageant 2026.

The Year 13 student of Nakauvadra High School was crowned at the Davui Grounds in Rakiraki on Saturday.

Ms Talakuli, who represented Namuaimada, Rakiraki, used the carnival platform to promote online safety among young people with the message: “Think before you click.”

She dedicated her crown to her family, particularly her parents.

“I could not believe that I am wearing this crown,” she said.

Ms Talakuli said teamwork and community spirit brought the week-long carnival to life, reflecting this year’s theme, ‘Stronger Together: Strengthening Families and Social Cohesion for a Sustainable Future.’

She also paid tribute to the other contestants.

“To my fellow sash sisters, we are already winners,” she said.

“By stepping forward to represent our communities and champion vital causes, we have proven what this journey is truly about: leadership, personal growth and making a lasting impact,” she said.

Ms Talakuli has a twin sister and is one of six siblings. She was sponsored by Waqatabu Handicraft.

She hopes to join the British Army in the future.

Her mother, Emele Talakuli, 43, thanked her daughter for using her voice to champion an issue important to young people.

“It is great to see a daughter of Namuaimada engage in such a carnival and to see our daughter with the crown is a great thing,” she said.

Vodafone Fiji’s head of recharge and distribution Nilesh Singh thanked the Rakiraki carnival committee, volunteers, stallholders, families and friends for their support.

“Let us celebrate the bonds we have strengthened and the progress we share. Let’s keep working hand in hand toward stronger families, stronger communities, and a stronger Fiji,” Mr Singh said.