Lifestyle

Rakiraki queen takes online safety message to Miss Fiji

The Year 13 student of Nakauvadra High School was crowned at the Davui Grounds in Rakiraki on Saturday.

Monday 21 September 2026 | 07:00

Miss Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival 2026 queen Vasenai Talakuli

Miss Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival 2026 queen Vasenai Talakuli.

Miss Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival 2026 queen Vasenai Talakuli will take her online safety message to the national stage when she represents Ra at the Miss Fiji Pageant 2026.

The Year 13 student of Nakauvadra High School was crowned at the Davui Grounds in Rakiraki on Saturday.

Ms Talakuli, who represented Namuaimada, Rakiraki, used the carnival platform to promote online safety among young people with the message: “Think before you click.”

Related stories

She dedicated her crown to her family, particularly her parents.

“I could not believe that I am wearing this crown,” she said.

Ms Talakuli said teamwork and community spirit brought the week-long carnival to life, reflecting this year’s theme, ‘Stronger Together: Strengthening Families and Social Cohesion for a Sustainable Future.’

She also paid tribute to the other contestants.

“To my fellow sash sisters, we are already winners,” she said.

“By stepping forward to represent our communities and champion vital causes, we have proven what this journey is truly about: leadership, personal growth and making a lasting impact,” she said.

Ms Talakuli has a twin sister and is one of six siblings. She was sponsored by Waqatabu Handicraft.

She hopes to join the British Army in the future.

Her mother, Emele Talakuli, 43, thanked her daughter for using her voice to champion an issue important to young people.

“It is great to see a daughter of Namuaimada engage in such a carnival and to see our daughter with the crown is a great thing,” she said.

Vodafone Fiji’s head of recharge and distribution Nilesh Singh thanked the Rakiraki carnival committee, volunteers, stallholders, families and friends for their support.

“Let us celebrate the bonds we have strengthened and the progress we share. Let’s keep working hand in hand toward stronger families, stronger communities, and a stronger Fiji,” Mr Singh said.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka signs the condolence book at Mr Agni Deo Singh's funeral service in Nasinu on September 20, 2026.
Nation

‘The teacher in him never disappeared’: Fiji farewells Agni Deo Singh

The initiative is among several upcoming programmes highlighted by Fiji’s Ambassador to Israel Jesoni Vitusagavulu as the Fiji Embassy in Jerusalem marked its first anniversary.
Nation

1,500 Fijian caregivers targeted for Israel

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo led a Fiji delegation on an Australian Government-supported ministerial visit to Brisbane and Canberra from September 14 to 18.
Nation

Fiji seeks Australian expertise on mining, land reforms

Flying - Fijians - Frank - Lomani
Rugby

Flying Fijians to play Springboks before the Rugby World Cup

Batinisavu Uluiyata. Photo: Mosimosi Production
Rugby

Ex-running star embraces new challenge

Flying Fijians centre Virimi Vakatawa
Rugby

Seruvakula calls for strong finish against Japan

Fiji already has sufficient sterile needles and syringes for a national harm-reduction programme.
Health

Needles ready, harm-reduction rollout awaits approval

Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu with ATscale Chief Executive Officer Pascal Bijleveld and guests during the launch of the Access to Assistive Technology and Related Rehabilitation Services for School-Aged Children in Fiji programme in Suva on September 16, 2026.
Health

$3.5m programme to transform lives of children with disabilities

Permanent secretary for Justice and National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide co-chair Selina Kuruleca.
Health

Early intervention key to preventing suicide spike, says PS