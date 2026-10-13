Most of us spend time planning for the things we hope will happen — buying a home, educating our children, building savings and preparing for retirement.

But how prepared would your family be if one of life's uncertainties, such as a serious illness, disability or death, affected your household finances tomorrow?

For many Fijian households, everyday commitments such as groceries, school expenses, rent or mortgage repayments, utilities and loans depend on a regular income.

If illness, disability or the loss of a loved one suddenly disrupted that income, the financial consequences could continue long after the initial emergency.

That is why financial protection should form part of the conversation when families plan for their future.





Protecting the people who depend on you

A useful question to ask is: If my income stopped tomorrow, how long could my family continue meeting its financial commitments?

Life insurance can provide a financial safety net for the people who depend on you.

BSP Life offers a range of insurance solutions designed to combine financial protection with different savings and long-term planning needs.

For people starting their financial journey, Bula Delite combines life insurance protection with regular cash returns, making it an option for customers looking to build savings while protecting loved ones.

BSP Life identifies the product as particularly suited to job starters and low- to middle-income earners.

As responsibilities grow, so can the need for protection.





Planning for your family's goals

Marriage, children, a mortgage and retirement can significantly increase the financial responsibilities carried by an individual or household.

Bula Prime combines savings and protection and is designed around longer-term goals including family security, investment, home ownership and retirement planning.

Parents may also want to consider how an unexpected event could affect their children's education.

BSP Life's Bula Scholar is designed to support education and longer-term savings goals, while also providing life insurance protection.

The important consideration is not simply what you are saving for, but whether those plans could continue if your circumstances suddenly changed.

Would your children still have the opportunity to pursue their education? Could your family continue living in its home? Would outstanding debts create additional pressure?





Protecting your health and your home

Financial protection can also extend beyond life insurance.

For families with a home loan, Mortgage Protection Insurance can provide another layer of security by helping protect one of the household's most important assets if the unexpected happens.

Health-related expenses can also place significant pressure on family finances.

BSP Life offers health insurance options including Value Health Care, Premier Care and Premier Plus, giving customers different choices depending on their healthcare needs and circumstances.

Some BSP Life policies also provide the option of additional benefits relating to circumstances such as critical illness, accidental death or total and permanent disability, depending on the product selected.





Start the conversation today

Financial protection is not about expecting the worst. It is about being better prepared for circumstances outside your control.

Start by looking at your household expenses, debts, savings and the people who rely on you. Then consider whether the financial resources currently available would be enough if your income was interrupted.

As your life changes, your financial protection needs may change too.

A young professional starting work may have different priorities from a parent raising children, a homeowner paying a mortgage or someone preparing for retirement.

That is why regularly reviewing your protection can be just as important as having a plan in the first place.

You cannot always predict what tomorrow will bring. But you can take steps today to help protect the people, plans and future you have worked hard to build.

Talk to BSP Life about your financial protection needs and explore life and health insurance options that may suit your circumstances. Call BSP Life on 132 700 or speak with a BSP Life Insurance Advisor.

Terms, conditions, eligibility requirements and policy provisions apply.

Customers should review the relevant policy information and seek advice appropriate to their circumstances.

Learn more about BSP Life Healthy Choices