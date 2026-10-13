Immigration director received full pay during suspension

Director of Immigration Amelia Komaisavai continued to receive her full salary while suspended over the unauthorised issuance of passports to children linked to the Grace Road Church.

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto has confirmed Ms Komaisavai was fully paid during her suspension, which began in November 2024.

She returned to work in July this year, despite investigations into the Grace Road passport case remaining before the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Asked about the status of the investigation, Mr Naupoto said he did not know, adding that the matter was up to the ODPP.

He said one of the reasons he wanted Ms Komaisavai reinstated was that she was innocent until proven guilty.

“The end result of that investigation was taking too long,” he said.

Mr Naupoto said two staff members had been suspended in connection with the matter, including Ms Komaisavai, and both had since returned to work.

Ms Komaisavai was suspended in November 2024 following allegations relating to the unauthorised issuance of passports to children linked to the Grace Road Church.