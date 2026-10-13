Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

Parents urged to guide children as social media affects family ties

Former educators and community voices say parental involvement, quality education and clear boundaries are essential as social media shapes young people’s behaviour.

Wednesday 14 October 2026 | 06:00

Social media

Parents and teachers have been urged to take a greater role in guiding children’s social media use, amid concerns about family relationships, online behaviour and exposure to explicit content.

Photo: AI Generated

Former educators and community voices say parental involvement, quality education and clear boundaries are essential as social media shapes young people’s behaviour.

Former civil servant Siteri Tuiqilai said children needed to understand that rights came with responsibilities, both at home and at school.

“To have a quality society, we need quality education,” she said.

Related stories

Ms Tuiqilai said parents needed to spend more time with their children rather than prioritising social activities. She said teachers and families also had to work together to provide quality education.

She expressed concern that the internet had changed how children learned and behaved, calling for greater commitment from parents and teachers to guide young people.

Former teacher Filomena Tagivetaua said social media had taken away valuable family time, with family members no longer necessarily eating together or spending as much time with one another.

She said family interaction was important in shaping children, helping them develop confidence, security and values, regardless of their family’s financial circumstances.

Ms Tagivetaua also criticised the sharing of explicit photographs and videos, saying it reflected a lack of respect for oneself, family and others.

She urged parents to teach children right from wrong and called on the Government to consider rules and age restrictions to protect young people online.

Former head teacher Amerita Talemate also raised concerns about children’s exposure to pornography and explicit content.

She said young people needed boundaries and guidance from an early age, warning that what they saw online could influence their decisions and behaviour.

Ms Talemate called on parents to remain firm in guiding their children, including through family values and religious teachings.

Retired Fiji Navy commander John Fox said social media allowed people to hide behind online identities, which could make them less accountable for their comments and actions.

He said people had previously been more conscious of how they communicated because their identities were known.

Mr Fox said education was important in helping people understand how to use social media responsibly, adding that users needed guidance on appropriate online behaviour.

First-year hospitality student Atelaite Ledua said social media had changed how people spent their time and communicated with others.

While acknowledging that online platforms made information easier to access, she said excessive use could reduce face-to-face communication.

Ms Ledua said young people should be cautious about explicit photographs and videos, particularly when they were sent by strangers.

She advised students to think carefully before accepting or sharing content online and to avoid material they considered inappropriate.

The interviewees’ concerns highlighted the importance of parental involvement, education and responsible online behaviour as social media continued to influence family and community life.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNewsTechnology

Most popular

People involved in the fishing sector gathered for the consultation in Labasa on October 12, 2026.
Nation

Fisherman urges Fisheries Ministry to review licensing process

Josua Vosawale making submissions during the consultation on the Yaqona (Kava) Bill at the Civic Centre in Labasa on October 13, 2026.
Nation

Kava businesses want clear, affordable registration

road accident
Nation

Two killed in crash after alleged dangerous overtaking

Jacob Goeppner and his fiancée Morgan at Burebasaga school grounds on October 3, 2026.
Rugby

American rugby player praises Fijian fans

Adrian Wong.
Badminton

Faith, family drive Adrian Wong’s badminton ambitions

Taniela Rainibogi during a training session on October 12, 2026.
Weightlifting

Weightlifting Fiji eyes New Zealand schools competition

MOH
Health

Specialist outpatient clinics closed today for public holiday

Fijian students keep their culture alive while studying in China
Culture

Students celebrate Fiji Day thousands of miles from home

Miss Valelevu Patrina Tavakayaca claimed Miss Personality at the Nasinu Festival on October 10, 2026. 
Entertainment

Miss Personality to champion drug, HIV awareness