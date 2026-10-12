American rugby player praises Fijian fans

American rugby player Jacob Goeppner has praised Fijian fans for their support during his stint with Nadroga in the Skipper Cup competition this season.

Goeppner scored two tries on debut for Nadroga in their 56-24 round-six win over Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

He is known for his social media platform, Rugby Expo, which showcases rugby matches from a first-person perspective.

“The truth is, it’s been such a dream. I’ve been trying my whole life to prove myself as a rugby player, and I’m grateful Rugby Expo has taken me around the world,” Goeppner said.

“My time with Nadroga has been such a pleasure. I’ve bonded with my teammates, and I’ve grown as a rugby player.”

One of his Fijian teammates from the United States recommended him to play for Nadroga after learning he was travelling to Fiji.

Goeppner made his first start at halfback for Nadroga against Rewa in round 10 at Burebasaga School grounds.

He has played rugby in seven different countries.

“I’ve been playing rugby since I was 12 years old, and I fell in love with it,” he said.

“My Irish best friend, Declan Carr, introduced me to the sport, and after that, I was done with American football and basketball to chase the rugby dream.”

Goeppner said rugby was continuing to grow in the United States.

“They have more rugby clubs in America than any other country, so American rugby is on the way up,” he said.

“I’m just so grateful for the lessons I have learnt through rugby.”

Goeppner said rugby had taught him the importance of respect and discipline.

“Rugby can humble you as a man, but also teach you that we are all here on God’s green earth and we should respect each other regardless of the moment or situation on the field,” he said.

“The Skipper Cup competition is so fast, and the advantage is played longer here than anywhere in the world, so fitness is key in Fiji.”

Goeppner also acknowledged the strong support he had received from Fijian fans on social media.

He thanked his fiancée, Morgan, for managing the operations behind Rugby Expo.

“I proposed to her in Fiji, and she also played for the Nadroga women’s rugby team,” he said.

Goeppner said his Fiji rugby content would be uploaded in four months’ time.

“The whole Fiji trip and every single game will be uploaded on our social media platforms,” he said.