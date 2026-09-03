Families budget carefully for Hibiscus fun

While rising prices have become a concern for some festivalgoers, many families attending the FMF Hibiscus Festival say careful budgeting allows them to continue enjoying the annual event.

Ride prices this year range from $8 for smaller rides to $10 for larger attractions, reflecting increased operating costs faced by amusement providers.

For Teresia Dimanuka, bringing her child to the festival remains manageable.

“I have only one child, so I don't find it hard to pay for her rides,” she said.

Mother-of-four Salote Nasegai agreed that the costs were manageable but said larger families needed to plan their spending carefully.

“You need to budget well to be able to save money, especially if you have more than one child,” she said.

Despite concerns about rising costs, both women praised the festival's new location, saying it offered more space and a more relaxed environment for families.

They said the larger grounds made it easier to move between rides, food stalls and entertainment areas without the heavy congestion often experienced at previous venues.

Playland Fantasy director Surendra Kumar said higher fuel, transportation and operating costs had contributed to ride prices increasing this year.

However, visitors such as Ms Dimanuka and Ms Nasegai believe the festival still offers value for families looking for entertainment during the school holidays.

Their views highlight the balancing act facing organisers and operators as they seek to keep the festival affordable while managing mounting business costs.