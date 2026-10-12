Faith, family drive Adrian Wong’s badminton ambitions

Faith and family support have been the driving forces behind Adrian Wong’s determination to excel in badminton.

The 16-year-old Marist Brothers High School (MBHS) student competed at the China Cup Fiji Open tournament at Yat Sen Hall in Suva last Saturday.

“I came here with the hope of representing the Fiji badminton national team,” he said.

“My uncle plays badminton too, so I thought of training for the sport and taking it seriously.”

In his first year of playing badminton, Wong discovered that the sport required significant financial commitment and intensive training.





I came here with the hope of representing the Fiji badminton national team. Student Adrian Wong





“It turns out it’s very expensive to take part, and the training is intense,” he said.

“It’s all about having fun. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose.”

Wong plans to improve his fitness and net-to-net play ahead of his next tournament.

“I want to make my parents proud, especially my dad, because he picks me up and drops me off at every badminton training session and competition, so I don’t want to disappoint him,” he said.

Wong urged young people in Fiji to stay focused on their goals and rely on their faith.

“I try to pray almost every day before matches and before I sleep to thank God,” he said.

“I have to attend all the training sessions to try and improve my badminton skills so I can go up to a higher level.”

Beyond badminton, Wong aspires to pursue a career in accounting.

“I want to thank my parents for their unwavering support,” he said.



