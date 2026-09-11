Acting PM appeals: 'Pray for our country'

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has appealed to every God-fearing Fijian to pray for the nation as Cabinet works through the Constitutional Review Commission’s report on proposed changes to Fiji’s Constitution.

Kamikamica made the appeal while officiating at the launch of UCB Life FM 87.8 at Studio 6 in Suva yesterday.

He said Cabinet had been meeting virtually almost every day since last weekend to chart a way forward for the country.

“It’s not a story, it’s actually a request,” he said.

“I request every God-fearing Fijian out there to pray for the country.”

Kamikamica said Fiji was “about to, hopefully, plot a new future” for current and future generations.

He said the country needed to unite around the constitutional review process.

“We desperately need a change of Constitution, making amendments to the Constitution, making it more democratic, more fairer to all of us, and hopefully unify the country as well,” he said.

Kamikamica said his appeal was not limited to Christians.

“I thought it was appropriate just to appeal to all the churches of Fiji and every God-fearing person in Fiji, not only just Christians, maybe all the other religions as well,” he said.

He said the coming months would require wisdom, patience and unity as decisions were made on the country’s future.

“We’ll need a lot of wisdom and a lot of foresight, patience, the ability to be wise in what choices we make over the next few months,” he said.

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