Technology

Digicel to connect underserved Lau communities under new USO deal

Starlink-powered connectivity included in new Universal Service Obligation project

Thursday 03 September 2026 | 17:30

Updated 03 September 2026 | 18:44 FJT

Digicel Fiji has signed a Universal Service Obligation contract with the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji to expand mobile and digital connectivity in remote maritime areas.

Digicel Fiji has signed a Universal Service Obligation contract with the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji to expand mobile and digital connectivity in remote maritime areas.

Photo: Digicel Fiji

Hundreds of residents in some of Fiji's most remote maritime communities are set to gain improved access to mobile and digital services following the signing of a new Universal Service Obligation (USO) contract between Digicel Fiji and the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji (TAF).

The agreement will see essential telecommunications infrastructure deployed across communities in the Lau Group, including the use of government-led satellite Wi-Fi infrastructure powered by Starlink technology.

TAF Board chairman David Eyre said the initiative marked an important step towards achieving universal digital access across Fiji.

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“Universal connectivity is a critical enabler of inclusive economic and social development and is a core objective of the Government’s national digital development agenda. Through the industry-funded Universal Service Fund, established under Government policy and administered by TAF, remote and maritime communities are being connected to digital markets, services and opportunities that were previously beyond reach of telecommunications networks.”

Mr Eyre said the project would support economic participation and improve access to essential services for households, communities and businesses in the Lau Group.

“This deployment across communities in the Lau Group will support economic participation, entrepreneurship and improved access to essential services for communities, households and businesses, regardless of location or circumstance.”

“TAF acknowledges the role of Digicel Fiji in delivering this connectivity as part of the USF programme and pursuant to its statutory mandate under Government policy and legislation remains committed to ensuring that no community is left behind, regardless of geography or remoteness.”

Digicel Fiji chief executive Farid Mohammed said the project would help expand mobile coverage to more Fijians living in isolated locations.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of serving connectivity withion the Lau Group. This is a leap forward towards the goal of ensuring that almost everyone in the country has access to mobile coverage. Leaving no one behind is central to building a digital future for Fiji.”

The project is a partnership between Digicel Fiji, TAF and the Ministry of Finance.


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