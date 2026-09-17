More than 20 years of hard work in yaqona farming has earned Naruwai, Bua couple Davendra Singh and Salanieta Kini national recognition.

Mr Singh was named Best Crop Farmer of the Year at the Fiji Farmers Awards 2026 during the National Agriculture Show at Subrail Park, Labasa, last night.

Mrs Kini said the award was a proud moment for their family, which has farmed for more than 20 years.

“We are so glad,” Mrs Kini said.

The couple farms on two leased properties covering 20 and 25 acres in Naruwai Village, Bua, with their children also involved in the family farming operation.

The family has previously received recognition for its yaqona farming, including the Yaqona Farmer award in 2021 and the National Yaqona Farmer award in 2024.

Mrs Kini said the family had faced challenges including yaqona dieback and theft, but they had refused to give up.

“We did not lose hope and we continue on planting still now,” she said.

Mr Singh also shared a message for farmers, urging them to remain committed despite difficulties.

“Keep on working. The more you work, the more you harvest,” he said.

Mrs Kini said farming required faith, hard work and humility.

She encouraged young people to consider farming despite its hardships and said farmers should not limit themselves to yaqona, but also grow taro, rice and other crops.

“Sometimes the difficulties will come, but you don’t lose hope,” she added.