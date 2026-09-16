Fijian parents and guardians are being urged not to buy or give children imported “Music Lollipops” after the Consumer Council of Fiji raised concerns about potentially serious safety hazards.

The Council said the novelty lollipops, which have gained popularity on social media after going viral overseas, contain an internal 3.7-volt lithium polymer battery inside the lollipop stick.

It said observations of the product found the battery was enclosed in a plastic casing that could easily be opened by children, potentially exposing internal components and small parts.

The Council warned that exposure to or ingestion of lithium polymer batteries could cause serious harm, while small parts could also present a choking risk.

While the product's packaging states that it is unsuitable for children under three, the Council said the potential risk extended to older children.

It said children could bite down on the plastic casing or access small internal components.

Consumer Council of Fiji chief executive officer Seema Shandil urged parents to put children's safety ahead of novelty trends.

"The safety of our children must take priority over novel marketing trends. We strongly urge parents to keep these items away from children, and we expect traders to act responsibly by thoroughly scrutinizing the products they import and stock on their shelves."

The Council advised consumers to stay away from the product and not give it to children.

Those who already have the lollipops at home have been advised to remove them and dispose of them safely out of the reach of children.

Retailers have also been urged to examine the products they import and sell.

The Council said it would work closely with relevant enforcement authorities to determine how the product could be swiftly removed from store shelves and kept off the market across Fiji.

Consumers can contact the Consumer Council through its toll-free National Consumer Helpline on 155 or email Complaints@consumersfiji.org.