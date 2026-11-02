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Rugby

Drua focus on consistency for 2027 season

Jeff Miller says a new coaching team and greater focus on mental preparation will help the Drua improve their consistency.

Tuesday 03 November 2026 | 06:30

Updated 03 November 2026 | 07:51 FJT

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The Drua has become a professional pathway for Fiji’s emerging rugby talent since joining Super Rugby in 2022.

Fijian Drua chief executive officer Jeff Miller says consistency in performance will be the club’s main focus in the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The club has recruited former Crusaders assistant coach Brad Mooar as head coach, alongside former England fullback Mike Catt as assistant coach.

Luke Vasu has been appointed head of athletic performance, while Dr Dale Thomas will work as the team’s clinical and performance psychologist.

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“Clinical psychologist Dr Thomas was brought in by coach Mooar to work on the mental aspects of our game,” Miller said.

“If you look at the challenges that the Drua have had over time, we have only won twice overseas when we travel.”

Miller said the team would need to win more matches overseas to improve its chances of qualifying for the finals.

“On the field, when something doesn’t go our way or right, how do we actually have a trigger that switches that so that we can make positive decisions on the field to correct the action, so that we can move forward in a positive way?”

Miller said the new coaching team brought a blend of experience, including Mooar, who is from Christchurch, New Zealand, and has had coaching stints overseas.

The coaching panel also includes former Flying Fijians prop Campese Ma’afu as scrum coach, Ifereimi Rawaqa as forwards coach and Alando Soakai as defence coach.

“We’ve got coach Soakai as the new defensive coach,” Miller said.

“You’re playing without the ball for 40 minutes of the game. You want to have a focus on your defensive structures and how you defend, so that’s important.”

Miller said the team would have an interesting blend of experience, connection and mental training.

“If we can pull that off together, that won’t happen from day one, but I’m hoping progressively over the year it does.

“It will help us get consistency in performance.”

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