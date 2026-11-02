Nadroga U20 star dedicates award to late father

Nadroga Under-20 utility back Manasa Novo has dedicated his best player award to his late father, who died from diabetes-related complications.

The 20-year-old played a key role in Nadroga’s thrilling 41-39 victory over defending champions McDonald’s Nadi in the Skipper Under-20 Cup final at Churchill Park in Lautoka last Saturday, scoring two tries.

Novo’s performance highlighted his potential as one of Fiji’s promising young backline talents, with his versatility allowing him to play at inside centre and on the wing.

“The win and award I dedicate to my late dad, Samuela Novo, who passed away two months ago after battling diabetes. He was 52. I wish he could have witnessed this great game today,” he said.

The Levuka, Ovalau, native, who also has maternal links to Dakunibeqa, said losing his father had been difficult, but he remained determined to give his best throughout the season.

He is the only son in a family of four siblings, with three sisters.

“It was not an easy season for us, but we put our trust in God for His protection and guidance. We kept working hard and finally made it,” he said.

Novo’s rugby journey began with the Ovalau Under-9 team before he spent two years at Queen Victoria School.

He later joined Tailevu North College, where he played as a first five-eighth in the Under-18 grade before moving to centre in the Under-19 competition in 2025.

Determined to develop his skills further, Novo moved to Nadroga and joined the Naevuevu Rugby Club.

His performances helped earn him selection for the Nadroga Under-20 side.

His ability to play both centre and wing, combined with his pace, strength and attacking instincts, has made him a promising prospect, including for sevens rugby.

Novo said he was determined to continue improving and take his rugby career to greater heights.

“I want to reach greater heights in my rugby career with contracts,” he said.