Vehicle modifications designed to emit flames, sparks or fire from exhaust systems are not approved, says the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The clarification follows a vehicle fire incident at a car show held at Namaka Public School in Nadi over the weekend.

Responding to concerns raised by members of the public after the incident, LTA acting chief executive officer Makitalena Drova said such modifications fell outside the authority’s vehicle safety and compliance requirements.

“The LTA also wishes to make it clear that it does not approve vehicle modifications that result in sparks, flames or fire being emitted from the exhaust system,” Ms Drova said.

“Such modifications are not acceptable under the authority’s vehicle safety and compliance requirements.”

Ms Drova said the authority was also urging event organisers to strengthen safety arrangements at public motoring events.

“The LTA acknowledges concerns raised by members of the public regarding the incident and urges the event organisers to undertake adequate safety measures to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place,” she said.

She said organisers should ensure emergency response measures were available, including fire-fighting equipment and medical assistance. They should also identify and address potential fire hazards and occupational health and safety concerns.

Ms Drova reminded vehicle owners and modifiers that all alterations and additional fittings must undergo the required approval process before installation.

“Any additional vehicle fittings, alterations or modifications must undergo the required approval process through the LTA before installation or modification is undertaken,” she said.

“This is to ensure that vehicle modifications do not compromise road safety or breach established vehicle construction and equipment requirements.”

While supporting Fiji’s growing automotive community, Ms Drova said safety and compliance must remain the priority.

“While the Authority supports responsible vehicle enthusiasm and the development of the automotive community in Fiji, this must be balanced with a strong commitment to vehicle safety, regulatory compliance and the protection of the general public,” she said.