Tamanalevu crowned Miss Tebara

Miss Nausori Plaza representative Ateca Tamanalevu has emerged as the biggest winner of the 2026 Tebara Festival, taking home three titles, including the coveted Miss Tebara crown.

Ms Tamanalevu was crowned Miss Tebara 2026 on Saturday night, bringing the week-long festival to a colourful close.

She also claimed the Miss Charity Queen 2026 and Best Attire awards, completing a successful week of competition.

Miss Nausori Education District Miriama Turaganivai was named first runner-up, while Miss Nausori Town Council Varisila Bulai secured second runner-up.

Ms Turaganivai also collected three awards, winning Best Research Topic, Best Float and Best Float Presentation.

Meanwhile, Miss Ambassador for Greener Future Meri Loganimasi received the Miss Personality award.

Miss Bula VIP Lounge representative Shruti Vikash won Best Talent.

The awards recognised the contestants' participation, presentations and performances throughout the week-long festival.

The crowning of Ms Tamanalevu marked the conclusion of the 2026 Tebara Festival.