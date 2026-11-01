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Transport

8,483 notices for illegal PSV operations

“From 2023 to 20th October this year, the Authority has issued a total of 8,483 traffic infringement notices for private and commercial vehicles operating illegally as PSV."

Monday 02 November 2026 | 08:00

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The authority has been conducting routine compliance checks and targeted joint enforcement operations with the Fiji Police Force to identify and penalise illegal operators.

The authority has been conducting routine compliance checks and targeted joint enforcement operations with the Fiji Police Force to identify and penalise illegal operators.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has issued 8,483 traffic infringement notices for illegal public service vehicle (PSV) operations since 2023, as it intensifies its crackdown on unlicensed passenger transport services.

The notices were issued between 2023 and October 20, 2026, to operators using private and commercial vehicles to carry passengers without the required permits and licences.

LTA acting chief executive officer Makitalena Drova said the authority would continue strengthening enforcement to protect passengers and ensure compliance with Fiji's transport laws.

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“From 2023 to 20th October this year, the Authority has issued a total of 8,483 traffic infringement notices for private and commercial vehicles operating illegally as PSV. The Authority has also issued warnings as well as seized and impounded vehicles found to be operating illegally as PSV,” Ms Drova said.

The authority has been conducting routine compliance checks and targeted joint enforcement operations with the Fiji Police Force to identify and penalise illegal operators.

Ms Drova said the LTA had also initiated show-cause proceedings against individuals involved in illegal PSV activities and would continue taking action against offenders.

“To further strengthen our enforcement efforts, the Authority has initiated showcause proceedings and will continue to do so against individual engaging in these illegal PSV operations. Illegal PSV activities undermine the laws and regulatory requirements established to protect passengers. Passenger safety must never be compromised.”

Fines of up to $2,000

Ms Drova warned that individuals operating passenger transport services without the necessary permits or approvals could face enforcement action under the Land Transport Act and its regulations.

Depending on the nature and severity of the offence, penalties and regulatory measures may include traffic infringement notices, fines of up to $2,000, show-cause proceedings and vehicle impoundment.

The authority said it would continue monitoring private and commercial vehicles suspected of operating illegally as PSVs.

Ms Drova maintained that passenger safety and compliance with transport regulations remained central to the LTA's enforcement efforts.

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