Vacant Tavua property destroyed in early morning blaze

A house left vacant for several years was completely destroyed by fire in Tavua, prompting a warning from the National Fire Authority (NFA) about the dangers of abandoned properties.

The fire broke out at a property along Kings Road, opposite Tavua College, early on November 2.

The Tavua Fire Station received an emergency call at about 5.56am and immediately dispatched a fire appliance and five firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but the building was completely destroyed.

NFA investigations found that the house had been unoccupied for several years, with its owner understood to have migrated to New Zealand more than 30 years ago.

The building, constructed from timber, corrugated iron and partial concrete, had a concrete floor and sustained 100 per cent damage.

The property was uninsured, and the cost of the damage has yet to be determined by the owner.

Preliminary checks also found that no approved building plans for the structure were on record with the relevant local authority.

NFA chief executive Puamau Sowane said the incident highlighted the risks associated with vacant and unoccupied buildings.

“Such incidents not only result in the loss of property but can also pose a threat to neighbouring homes, businesses, and members of the public,” he said.

Mr Sowane urged property owners to regularly inspect, maintain and secure unused buildings to reduce fire risks and protect surrounding communities.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, with an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the blaze.