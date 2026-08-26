Tuisawau: PSV drivers must put safety first

Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers should not feel compelled to remain in situations where they fear for their lives, Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says following the recent alleged aggravated robbery of a taxi driver in Nadi.

Mr Tuisawau strongly condemned the attack, saying taxi and other PSV drivers provided an essential service and should not have to put their lives or livelihoods at risk while doing their jobs.

“PSV drivers are working hard to earn a living while providing an essential service to the public. They should be able to do their jobs without fear that a routine passenger interaction or disagreement could place their safety, their lives or their livelihoods at risk,” he said.

His comments follow the recent attack on a Nadi taxi driver, which is under Police investigation.

While respecting the ongoing investigation, Mr Tuisawau called on the public to refrain from violence, intimidation and criminal behaviour towards taxi drivers and other public transport providers.

“Our PSV drivers are members of our communities. They are parents, family members and individuals working hard to provide for their families. There is absolutely no justification for violence or criminal behaviour against them,” he said.





Drivers can exercise judgement

Mr Tuisawau also addressed the obligation of PSV drivers to provide services under the conditions of their permits.

He said drivers should not unlawfully refuse service to members of the public, but stressed that their personal safety must also be considered.

“While the conditions of a PSV permit require drivers to provide service to the public, drivers must also be able to exercise sound judgement when they genuinely believe that their personal safety is at risk.

"No driver should feel compelled to remain in a situation where they reasonably fear for their life or safety,” the Hon. Minister said.

He urged taxi drivers who encountered threatening or potentially dangerous situations to prioritise their safety, remove themselves from the situation where possible and proceed to the nearest Police station or seek immediate Police assistance.

Mr Tuisawau said PSV drivers should not have to choose between protecting their livelihoods and protecting themselves.

He also urged passengers to treat drivers with courtesy and respect and resolve disagreements peacefully.

“Public transport is a shared responsibility. We all have a role to play in ensuring our PSV drivers can carry out their work safely and return home to their families at the end of the day,” the Minister said.

Mr Tuisawau said Government remained committed to providing a safe, reliable and accessible public transport system while protecting the rights and safety of those providing the services.