Customer demand drives JBROS North

High customer demand in the Northern Division for its unique Bula clothing materials and wear has led to the opening of a JBROS (Joseph Brothers Design Solutions) outlet in Labasa Town.

Company co-director Mele Wakolo said that before the outlet opened today at the Damodar City complex, the business had already secured a strong customer base in Labasa, Savusavu, Taveuni and other parts of the North.

Ms Wakolo said the company previously served Northern customers through online transactions, sending its products via EMS and freight.

However, the company decided to open a physical shop to interact directly with loyal and new customers as part of its expansion strategy.

The business started with its Nabua outlet before expanding to Nadi earlier this year and now Labasa.

“We always wanted to open up an outlet in the North to boost our presence since we received a lot of calls and messages from customers enquiring about our materials,” she said.

Ms Wakolo described the Damodar City complex as a hub of business and the heart of commerce in Labasa.

“Finding this vacant space at Damodar City was a blessing and I am so glad that we were able to come across this vacant shop advertisement,” she said.

She manages the business with her husband, who designs the unique materials produced for sale.

The shop sells Bula clothing materials and wear that are locally sourced, designed and produced, with only the raw materials imported.

The business has employed one staff member, sales assistant Lenaitasi Gucake.

To ensure affordability for customers, the company offers materials ranging from $7 per metre to $15 per metre for high-end designs.

Ms Wakolo said it was overwhelming to finally have a presence in the fast-expanding township of Labasa and hoped the business would attract more customers ahead of Fiji Day celebrations on October 10.

She said the uniqueness of the products, together with the company’s focus on new and trendy Bula clothing designs, set the business apart from other outlets.

“My husband designs and ensures he is up to pace with new trendy designs coming in to ensure customers are always enticed to buy from them,” she said.

On the opening day, Ms Wakolo said the business had met its customer expectations, with a high turnout, and hoped this would continue in the lead-up to Fiji Day celebrations.

With kalavata clothing now a tradition for many businesses and companies during Fiji Day celebrations, she said the outlet had opened at an ideal time.

Operating hours

Monday to Friday: 8am to 5pm

Saturday: 8am to 3pm