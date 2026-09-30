Labasa FSC Mill tops mills in sugar productivity

The Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) Labasa Mill has set a benchmark for other mills in the country after achieving the most productive tonnes of cane to tonnes of sugar (TCTS) ratio of 9.1:1.

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna revealed this in Parliament this week, saying the ratio meant 9.1 tonnes of cane supplied to the mill produced one tonne of raw sugar.

The improvement saw the Labasa Mill’s TCTS ratio increase from 11:1 last year to 9.1:1 in 2026.

The FSC Lautoka Mill achieved a TCTS ratio of 11.4:1, while the Rarawai Mill recorded a ratio of 11.3:1.

Weekly inside stops increased to 6.3 from 5.1 last year, while weekly outside stops improved to 38.3 tonnes from 42.7 tonnes in 2025.

Sugarcane farmer Feroz Ali, from the Buceisau sector in Labasa, said while the price per tonne of cane had failed to meet farmers’ expectations, they continued supplying cane for their livelihood.

Mr Ali said for a reasonable number of farmers, sugarcane was their sole source of income and they had to supply cane to maintain their financial flow.

While he commended the improvement in the TCTS ratio, he believed there was still room for improvement.

Another farmer, Yogendra Ram, shared similar sentiments, saying farmers had no option but to transport cane for some income.

Mr Ram said a good number of farmers chose to keep their land leases active and continued to harvest and supply cane to pay premiums and meet basic household expenses.

“Despite all struggle farmers faced, persistence to supply ample cane helped Labasa mill thrive with sugar production,” he said.

Mr Tunabuna said he had emphasised the need for approved varieties of cane to be supplied because they ensured good sugar productivity.

Unapproved varieties continued to be discouraged, alongside the supply of burnt cane to all mills around the country.

He said greener cane and approved varieties supplied to the mill also helped ensure a good TCTS ratio.