Business

Fiji invests in better food system

He said investment on land, soil and agriculture would reduce imports, disaster­related losses and fiscal pressures.

Monday 31 August 2026 | 10:30

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Honourable Tomasi Tunabuna

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Honourable Tomasi Tunabuna.

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways

Fiji is increasing investments on land protection and enhancement to harvest better yields and economy. This was revealed by the Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna (pictured below) during a high-level session on "Advancing National Food Systems Pathways through Convergence for Soil Health and Land Restoration" at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Conference of the Parties (COP17) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, last week.

He said soil health and land restoration should be at the centre of national food systems planning because degradation of soil had direct consequences against food security, livelihoods, climate resilience and national development.

"Healthy soil connects food and water security, climate resilience, biodiversity, livelihoods and economic development," he said.

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He said investment on land, soil and agriculture would reduce imports, disaster­related losses and fiscal pressures.

"Soil health must be more visible in national development planning, with clear objectives, measurable outcomes, appropriate financing and practical actions that benefit farmers and communities."

Mr Tunabuna highlighted Fiji's Horizon 2030 - Fiji's National Food Systems Pathway, launched last week which includes governance and coordination, resilient and inclusive value chain development, nutrition and food security, and climate resilience and natural resources.

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