Nation

More than 13,000 Fijians selected for election training

About 720 training sessions will be conducted nationwide by 70 field trainers through November.

Wednesday 16 September 2026 | 06:00

Participants taking part during the first Fiji Elections Officials training at the Southern Cross hotel in Suva yesterday September 15

Participants take part in the first training programme for Fijian election officials at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva on September 15, 2026.

Photo: Joseph Balolo

More than 13,000 Fijians will undergo training for key roles in Fiji’s next General Election, with nationwide training beginning yesterday.

The first session was held at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva, with the programme scheduled to progressively roll out across Fiji’s four divisions through November 2026.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa said 13,861 Fijians had successfully passed the Computer-Based Test for Election Officials.

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Their documentation was being verified before they were confirmed for training.

Mataiciwa said 70 field trainers would conduct about 720 training sessions nationwide during the rollout.

She told participants their selection came with an important responsibility, as they would be among thousands of officials entrusted with delivering the election at polling venues and stations.

She said election officials would be the face of the Fijian Elections Office and, for many voters, their direct experience of the electoral process.

“The laws, manuals and Standard Operating Procedures provide the framework, but it is the participants who put them into practice accurately, consistently, professionally and impartially,” she said.

The Fijian Elections Office acknowledged its Learning and Development Department and field trainers for preparing the nationwide training programme.

The office also thanked successful applicants for choosing to serve as election officials in the upcoming General Election.

Feedback: joseph.paul@fijisun.com.fj



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