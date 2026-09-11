Five separate cases arising from the seizure of 2.6 tonnes of cocaine at Vatia Wharf have been consolidated.

The consolidation was ordered by Justice Samuela Qica at the High Court in Ba on Friday after an application by the prosecution.

The 12 accused persons who appeared in court: Are Ponipate Mateyawa, John Toatala, Merewalesi Qolimaiwasa, Alejandro Juvenal Yagual Gonzalez, Luciano Enrique Mero Sanchez, Ramon Isidro Vega Parraga, Jonathan Javier Solorzano Bermello, Bainivalu Sauturaga, Norman Fisher, Manasa Saladrau, Anaseini Rokolati and Anand Kumar.

They will now face trial under the consolidated proceeding, designated HAC 07 of 2026. All parties agreed to the consolidation.

John Rabuku appeared for the prosecution, which has been given 14 days to file a consolidated information, after which the accused persons will enter their pleas.

The matter will return to court on September 24 for the filing and service of the information.

The prosecution indicated that about 129 witnesses may be relevant to the various accused.

The five cases arise from the same seizure and involve common witnesses, making consolidation more practical for the prosecution and the court.

The case stems from allegations that between November 1, 2025, and January 15, 2026, the accused persons conspired among themselves and with others in and around Fiji to unlawfully import, transport, transfer, and store approximately 2.6 tonnes of illicit drugs.

The trial is scheduled to begin in February and March next year