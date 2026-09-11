Nation

Pita Wise returns to public office as permanent secretary

Mr Wise has been appointed permanent secretary for the Ministry of Public Enterprise.

Saturday 12 September 2026 | 09:30

Pita Wise.

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Public Enterprise Pita Wise.

Photo: Leon Lord.

Former senior civil servant Pita Wise has returned to public office, nearly two years after resigning from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr Wise has been appointed permanent secretary for the Ministry of Public Enterprise.

Public Service Commission chairperson Luke Rokovada confirmed the appointment on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

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Mr Wise served as acting permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs from January 2023 until September 2024.

He voluntarily resigned on September 26, 2024, citing personal reasons.

Mr Wise, a former People’s Alliance party member, was also nominated as Fiji’s Head of Mission to Japan in 2024.

The nomination was later withdrawn following allegations of sexual harassment.

The nomination had drawn criticism from civil society organisations, including the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and Fiji Women’s Rights Movement.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka subsequently withdrew the nomination.

Mr Wise has served in the public service for about 30 years and held senior positions under multiple governments.

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