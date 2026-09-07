Communities that depend on boreholes and groundwater have been urged to conserve water as below-normal rainfall could continue through to February 2027.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, through the Mineral Resources Department, has warned that prolonged dry conditions could place additional pressure on groundwater resources, particularly in borehole-dependent communities.

Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources Mr Paula Cirikiyasawa said communities should take precautionary measures as the dry conditions persist.

The warning follows the Fiji Meteorological Service’s latest Climate Outlook, which indicates below-normal rainfall could continue through to February 2027.

The Ministry is urging households to conserve water and prioritise supplies for essential needs.

Communities have also been advised to check and repair leaking pipes, tanks and taps and monitor boreholes for signs of declining water availability, including reduced yields, lower water pressure or wells running dry.

People should also protect borehole areas from contamination and follow official water conservation measures and weather advisories.

Mr Cirikiyasawa said responsible management of groundwater was particularly important during extended periods of reduced rainfall.

The Mineral Resources Department will continue monitoring groundwater resources and provide technical support and advice to communities where required.