Lawyers representing former Post Fiji chief executive officer Anirudha Bansod have been given more time to clarify their position on why they are appealing his conviction.

Senior lawyer Jagath Karunaratne appeared in the matter before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere today.

He said they needed to check the court transcripts again to clarify whether Bansod’s change of plea was made willingly or whether there had been a change in circumstances.

Mr Karunaratne said the court records they had did not include the transcript of the guilty plea.

On the previous occasion, Justice Warleen George had asked the applicant to clarify their position, citing Section 247 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which restricts an appeal against a conviction by a Magistrates Court where an accused person has pleaded guilty.

Mr Karunaratne argued that the section did not absolutely prevent a person from appealing and called for clarification on whether the plea had been entered correctly and with the court’s advice.

The matter will be heard again on September 22 before Justice George.