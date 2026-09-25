Ex-Police exhibit writer convicted of stealing $5,000

A former Police exhibit writer stationed at Nabua Police Station has been convicted of stealing $5,000 in exhibited evidence and remanded in custody pending sentencing next Wednesday.

Selai Gaunabalavu appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad today for judgment. She is charged with stealing the $5,000 from a suspect who had been cleared by Police of a separate charge in 2019.

The court heard that Police had investigated a man who was found with $5,000 believed to be proceeds of crime.

Following the investigation, Police released the man and obtained court orders for the money to be returned to him. However, the money was not returned despite multiple requests, prompting the man to lodge a complaint.

In his judgment, Magistrate Prasad found that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had proven the elements of the charge and that five prosecution witnesses had provided reliable testimony about Gaunabalavu’s conduct.

The court found that Gaunabalavu had repeatedly evaded the victim’s requests for the return of the money. It also found that the exhibit had not been properly documented and should have been kept in the locker room of the officer in charge, but this was not done.

The court heard that the officer who relieved Gaunabalavu also did not receive the money. The $5,000 was never recovered, and Gaunabalavu did not give evidence during the trial.

The court also heard that Gaunabalavu had a previous similar case involving another Police station. Both parties have until next Tuesday to file mitigation submissions before sentencing.

Legal Aid Commission lawyer Mesake Waqavanua appeared for Gaunabalavu, while Triveshni Sharma appeared for the State.